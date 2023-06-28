NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Edging Lower as Investors Await Powell’s Insights on Economic Policy

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Major stock index futures indicate a slight decline.

Nasdaq Composite rebounds with renewed interest in tech stocks.

Investors eagerly anticipate Powell’s remarks on economic policy.

Overview

The U.S. stock market is poised for a lower cash market opening on Wednesday morning, as major stock index futures show a slight decline.

At 08:25 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 34186.00, up 3.00 or +0.01%. Benchmark S&P 500 futures are at 4411.25, down 7.50 or -0.17% and tech-driven Nasdaq futures are trading 15056.75, down 54.75 or -0.36%.

Tech Driven Rebound on Tuesday

Weekly NASDAQ 100

Following a positive session on Tuesday, with the Dow closing 0.63% higher, investors are now focusing their attention on the upcoming remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite experienced a rebound, gaining 1.65% during regular trading, fueled by a resurgence in tech stocks after a recent selloff. However, futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3% as several semiconductor companies faced declines.

Second-Quarter Strength Fueled by Mega-Cap Tech Stocks

The Nasdaq’s recovery comes as investors show renewed interest in tech stocks, riding the wave of optimism surrounding artificial intelligence. This optimism has significantly buoyed mega-cap tech stocks and contributed to the Nasdaq’s best first half in 40 years. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have posted gains of 14% and 29% respectively, underlining the strength of the tech sector.

Bullish Trend Supported by Sector Leadership

Weekly Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

While the market anticipates Powell’s remarks, it is worth noting the ongoing trend of higher highs and higher lows, indicative of a positive trend market. Cyclical sectors, particularly technology and industrials, provide the support for this trend through their demonstrated leadership. These sectors serve as positive indicators of a bull market, instilling confidence in investors.

Investors Hope for Central Bank Clarity

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to join a panel discussion at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Portugal. Alongside global counterparts such as Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Powell’s remarks are eagerly awaited. Market participants hope to gain clarity on the future of U.S. economic policy, particularly regarding interest rates.

Pricing in One Final Fed Rate Increase

The Fed recently voted to hold interest rates steady. Meanwhile, it continued to assesses the impact of the 10 rate hikes totaling 5 percentage points implemented since March 2022. Powell has indicated expectations for additional rate increases, albeit at a more moderate pace. The markets anticipate one final rate increase during the upcoming July meeting before the Fed enters an extended pause. However, during the June meeting, Fed officials hinted at the possibility of two more increases, leaving some uncertainty lingering.

Powell to Offer Valuable Guidance

Investors are keen to decipher Powell’s comments and gain insights into the direction of U.S. monetary policy. The market seeks a clearer understanding of how the Fed plans to navigate the current economic landscape, including inflation concerns. Powell’s remarks will offer valuable guidance for investors as they assess risks and make informed decisions.

Short-Term Outlook: Uptrend with Low Momentum

As the market opens, investors remain watchful, taking into account the recent rebound in tech stocks, the trend market, and the upcoming central bank panel discussion. Powell’s remarks hold the potential to provide further clarity, shaping market sentiment and guiding investment strategies moving forward.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

