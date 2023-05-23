News & Insights

NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Dick’s Sporting Goods Impresses, Lowe’s Revises Forecast

May 23, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Highlights

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods exceeds expectations, Lowe’s revises forecast
  • Yelp experiences a surge after activist investor acquires stake.
  • AutoZone falls short of revenue expectations, sees inventory increase.

Overview

As the U.S. stock market grapples with the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, there are notable developments taking place among various stocks shortly after the cash market opens. In this article, we will highlight the key movements of several companies that have caught investors’ attention.
Daily Dicks Sporting Goods,Inc.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Surpasses Expectations

Dick’s Sporting Goods, a leading sporting goods retailer, opened 2% higher, following a robust performance in the recent quarter. The company surpassed earnings expectations by 22 cents per share and reaffirmed its 2023 forecast, boosting investor confidence.
Daily Lowe`s Cos.,Inc

Lowe’s Surpasses Q1 Expectations, Dips

Lowe’s Companies, a prominent home improvement retailer, is down about 1%. This came as a response to the company revising its full-year forecast for total sales, comparable sales, and adjusted earnings per share. However, Lowe’s surpassed expectations for its first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Daily Yelp Inc

Yelp Surges Amidst Investor Acquisition

Yelp, the online review platform, experienced a remarkable surge of 11.4% in premarket trading. TCS Capital Management, an activist investor, confirmed reports of acquiring over 4% stake in Yelp and expressed their desire for the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. An open letter to the Yelp board of directors, released by TCS Capital Management on Tuesday, shed light on their intentions.
Daily Autozone Inc

AutoZone Shares Drop on Revenue Miss

AutoZone, the specialty retailer, witnessed a decline of over 2% in its shares after its third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had anticipated earnings per share of $31.51 and revenue of $4.12 billion, whereas AutoZone reported $34.12 in earnings per share on $4.09 billion in revenue. Furthermore, AutoZone’s inventory saw a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.
Daily Zoom Video Communications Inc

Zoom Reports Strong Earnings, Guidance

Zoom Video Communications, known for its video conferencing solutions, saw a decline of 0.7% shortly after the cash market opening after reporting its first-quarter results. Despite exceeding expected adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, posting $1.16 according to Refinitiv’s consensus estimates, Zoom’s second-quarter guidance aligned closely with market expectations. The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, surpassing the anticipated $1.08 billion.
Daily Chevron Corp

Chevron Stock Rises on Upgraded Outlook

Chevron, the oil giant, observed a rise of 1.2% in its shares on the opening. HSBC, a major financial institution, upgraded Chevron’s stock from hold to buy, citing the potential boost from rising oil prices.
Daily BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

BJ’s Wholesale Sees Modest Dip

BJ’s Wholesale, the wholesale retailer, experienced a modest dip of nearly 1% after the opening. The company reported revenue slightly below Refinitiv estimates, and its comparable club sales, excluding gasoline, were slightly weaker than anticipated.

These notable developments exemplify the dynamic nature of the stock market, where various factors can influence investor sentiment and drive price movements. It is crucial for investors to stay updated on these emerging trends to make informed decisions in their investment portfolios.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

