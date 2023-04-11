Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Cyclical Stocks Outperform Tech as Investors Await Key Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mostly weak session with S&P 500 and NASDAQ down, Dow up

Cyclical stocks, including energy, outperformed the market

Inflation data release will shape Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking campaign

Overview

Investors were cautiously awaiting the release of critical inflation data tomorrow, resulting in a weak session for the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

The benchmark index barely moved, closing at 4,108.94, a decrease of just 0.004%. In contrast, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to 33,684.79, while the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.43% to 12,031.88.

Cyclical stocks outperformed the market, with the energy sector leading the S&P 500 with a 0.9% increase. However, the information technology sector dragged down the broader index, dropping by 1%.

March CPI and PPI Release to Determine Federal Reserve’s Rate-Hiking Campaign

Daily S&P 500 Index

The impending release of the March consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday and the producer price index (PPI) on Thursday will play a vital role in shaping the Federal Reserve’s future actions in their rate-hiking campaign.

The CPI and PPI will provide insight into the Fed’s inflation-fighting efforts and policy pace. Market conditions imply a rate increase possibility at the May 3rd Fed meeting, given the data’s timing.

The data will aid the Fed in assessing their position in the inflation battle.

Ariel Investments’ Vice-President Bullish on Cyclical Stocks

Charles Bobrinskoy, the Vice Chairman of Ariel Investments, has expressed optimism about cyclical stocks in the near future.

In an interview on “The Exchange,” he stated, “The market is not cheap, but cyclicals and consumer discretionary and certain financial industry stocks are very attractive.” Bobrinskoy believes that as the economy recovers from recessionary fears, interest rates on long-term bonds will rise above 4%, which will not bode well for technology stocks.

According to Bobrinskoy, cyclical names such as oil and gas companies are trading at prices that reflect market expectations of a recession. He recommends investing in Goldman Sachs, automotive supplier Borgwarner, flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries, and energy supplier Apache, all of which saw higher trading volumes on Monday.

Additionally, Mohawk Industries saw its shares rise by 5.3% in afternoon trading, outperforming the broader market.

Bobrinskoy also added that if a recession does not occur, stocks trading at less than ten times earnings due to recessionary fears will do very well. “If we don’t get one, they’re going to do very, very well,” he said.

Investors Cautious Ahead of Inflation Data Release, Cyclical Stocks Outperform Market

Investors adopted a cautious approach as they awaited the release of critical inflation data on Wednesday, leading to a weak session for the S&P 500 on Tuesday. The Dow and NASDAQ put in a mixed performance.

Cyclical stocks, particularly in energy, increased by 0.9%. Tech stocks, however, declined by 1%, dragging the broader index.

The March CPI and PPI release will provide insight into the Fed’s inflation-fighting efforts and monetary policy pace.

Charles Bobrinskoy is optimistic about cyclical stocks and advises investing in Goldman Sachs, Borgwarner, Mohawk Industries, and Apache.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.