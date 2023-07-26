NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates; Investors Eye Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures down slightly pre-market amid tech earnings and Fed anticipation.

Coca-Cola’s Q2 earnings beat expectations with increased revenue and EPS.

Investors closely monitor Fed’s decision for clues on future policy.

Overview

U.S. stock futures are down slightly in the pre-market session on Wednesday as investors weighed major technology companies’ corporate earnings and prepared for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. The S&P 500 futures saw a modest decline, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped by 0.2%, equivalent to 60 points.

In the tech sector, Google-parent Alphabet outperformed expectations, soaring nearly 7% thanks to significant cloud revenue growth. Conversely, Microsoft faced a setback, sliding over 3% after reporting slower cloud revenue growth. Snap, not part of Big Tech, tumbled 19% due to weak guidance for the current quarter.

All Eyes on Fed, Powell

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decision and subsequent news conference led by Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The market indicates a 98% probability of an interest rate hike, marking a return to tightening after the halt in June.

Investors are keen on Powell’s post-meeting press conference for clues about future policy paths. Any hint of more restrictive measures to control inflation could potentially dampen recent stock market optimism.

The previous day saw Wall Street posting gains as investors reviewed the latest earnings ahead of the Fed’s decision. The Dow clinched its 12th-straight winning session, a feat not seen since February 2017, with a gain just shy of 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also performed well, finishing about 0.3% and 0.6% higher, respectively.

Meta Reports After-the-Bell

Beyond the interest rate decision, investors will closely monitor the release of corporate financial results on Wednesday. Besides Coca-Cola, Stellantis, Boeing, and AT&T are expected to report before the bell, while Meta, Chipotle, and Mattel’s earnings are slated to drop after the market closes.

Overall, the market remains on its toes, cautiously anticipating the Fed’s moves and scrutinizing corporate earnings to make informed investment decisions in the face of evolving economic conditions.

Coca-Cola Surpasses Expectations with Q2 Earnings

Daily Coca-Cola Co

Coca-Cola released its second-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, beating the expected 72 cents. Additionally, the adjusted revenue came in at $11.97 billion, surpassing the projected $11.75 billion.

Like many other players in the food and beverage industry, Coca-Cola implemented price hikes on various products, ranging from its iconic soda to Powerade. So far, consumers have shown willingness to accept these price increases for their favorite beverages. However, investors are closely observing whether another round of price hikes, expected in the first quarter, might have an impact on consumer demand.

In terms of stock performance, Coca-Cola’s shares have experienced a 2% decline this year, while Pepsi’s shares have grown by 6% during the same period. Nevertheless, Coca-Cola maintains its lead with a market value of $270 billion, narrowly edging out Pepsi’s market cap of $263 billion.

As the beverage giant navigates through the current economic landscape and consumer trends, its ability to manage price increases without compromising customer demand will be critical. Investors will be keenly watching the company’s strategic decisions and financial performance in the coming quarters, as competition in the beverage industry remains fierce.



