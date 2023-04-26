Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Big Tech Impresses, but First Republic Bank Disappoints Investors

Highlights

Mixed results for Wall Street with Dow Jones down by 0.68%

Microsoft’s revenue and profit exceeded Wall Street’s predictions

First Republic Bank shares fell by nearly 30%

Overview

On Wednesday, Wall Street saw mixed results as Big Tech earnings generated excitement among investors. However, concerns over First Republic Bank caused the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop over 200 points.

The blue-chip Dow initially increased over 100 points before ending with a 0.68% decline at 33,301.87. The S&P 500 also decreased 0.38%, finishing at 4,055.99. Meanwhile the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47% to close at 11,854.35. This was down from an intraday high of 1.43% during trading.

First Republic Bank Shares Plummet

First Republic Bank’s shares declined nearly 30% following the announcement of a 40% drop in deposits to $104.5 billion for the first quarter, renewing concerns about the banking system’s health after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank in the previous month.

Bloomberg News reported that U.S. bank regulators were contemplating lowering their evaluations of First Republic. This could potentially impede the bank’s capacity to borrow from the Federal Reserve.

Big Tech Stocks Surge on Earnings.

Microsoft’s shares rose over 7% to their highest level in more than a year after exceeding Wall Street’s predictions in terms of revenue and profit, as well as reporting significant revenue growth from its Intelligent Cloud business segment.

Amazon’s shares increased over 2%, with investors optimistic about the potential for strong revenue growth in the e-commerce giant’s cloud business.

Despite Alphabet’s latest earnings report exceeding expectations, its shares decreased by 0.1%, as revenue growth had only increased 3% compared to the same period the previous year.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increased by approximately 1.5% as investors increased their exposure during Big Tech’s major earnings week. Investors are eagerly awaiting the release of Amazon’s quarterly report after trading closes on Thursday.

Chipotle Shares Reach All-Time High

Chipotle’s shares reached an all-time high, rising almost 13%, following the announcement of a strong quarterly earnings report, driven by notable growth in same-store sales, demonstrating the company’s pricing power, according to CEO Brian Niccol.

Broad Market Rally Eludes Big Tech’s Impressive Earnings

Big Tech earnings reports were positive, but didn’t stimulate a market upswing. The market had already been surging prior to the earnings season. Reports needed to exceed a high bar, but didn’t, with other market pressures also affecting investor sentiment.

Strong Durable Goods Data Indicates Resilient Economy

Nonetheless, data released on Wednesday morning showed stronger demand for long-lasting goods than economists had projected for March This was an indication of economic resilience. This data precedes the latest update on GDP, scheduled for Thursday, and the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, on Friday.

