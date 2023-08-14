NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: August Jitters Continue as Retail Giants Await Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Steel, Tesla, Okta show significant stock movements.

Analysts downgrade Hawaiian Electric, Keysight, Urban Outfitters.

Retail giants’ earnings to define this week’s market focus.

Overview

In a jittery start to August, Wall Street’s key indicators, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, edged down on Monday by 0.7% and 0.11%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly retreated by around 0.08%. A string of notable movements in individual stocks has become the talk of the town:

Shifting Dynamics in Key Players

Daily Dow Jones Industrial Average

U.S. Steel: This heavyweight jumped a significant 26% after snubbing a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from competitor Cleveland-Cliffs. The steel producer is now assessing “strategic alternatives.”

Tesla: The EV magnate took a 2.2% hit after announcing a price cut on its Model Y variants in China.

Okta: This identity management firm experienced a 5% stock surge after Goldman Sachs switched its stance to a buy rating, pointing to a promising risk-reward scenario.

Analysts Ring the Bear Bell

Hawaiian Electric slipped 2.2% after Wells Fargo trimmed its target price, citing wildfire risks.

Keysight Technologies and Urban Outfitters both dipped (2.2% and 2.5%, respectively) following downgrades from major financial institutions.

EPR Properties, in the real estate sector, retreated 1.3% post a Bank of America downgrade, hinting at pressures from the Hollywood strikes.

Few Stocks Buck the Trend

Parsons Corporation and Nikola showcased contrasting stories. While Parsons rose 2.5% after a double-upgrade by Bank of America, green truck producer Nikola tumbled 15% in the wake of a recall announcement for 209 electric trucks.

Short-Term Forecast

This week’s focal point will likely be the health of the U.S. consumer, with earnings insights expected from retail giants like Home Depot, Target, and Walmart. Coupled with this, the retail sales data for July is anticipated on Tuesday. Amidst the backdrop of inflation reports that still exceed the Federal Reserve’s 2% aim, market sentiments seem to align with earlier projections of short-term market stagnation. As we navigate the quieter days of August, investors are recalibrating their strategies, veering away from a soft landing, and re-evaluating market scenarios.

