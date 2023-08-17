NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Walmart Beats Expectations, Boosts Forecast as Online Sales Skyrocket

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Walmart exceeds sales and profit estimates, propelled by robust online sales and grocery demand.

Walmart raises full-year forecast, anticipates 4-4.5% net sales growth and $6.36-$6.46 earnings per share.

CFO highlights improved performance in sales of electronics, home goods, driven by discerning consumers.

Overview

U.S. stock futures are edging higher shortly before the cash market opening on Thursday, influenced by the Federal Reserve’s hint at potential rate hikes.

At 11:00 GMT, Dow Jones futures show a 0.19% increase, S&P 500 futures climb 0.16%, and Nasdaq-100 futures gain 0.13%. After consecutive losses, S&P 500 dropped 0.76%, Dow fell 0.52%, and Nasdaq slipped 1.15%.

Investor sentiment is being shaped by the Federal Reserve’s outlook on future rate hikes, which continues to impact market dynamics. This recent market reaction reflects the cautious stance of traders as they weigh the potential implications of changes in monetary policy.

Walmart Surpasses Estimates

Walmart, the retail giant, exceeded expectations by relying on its reputation for affordability to attract grocery shoppers and boost online spending. The company’s earnings report showed it outperformed Wall Street predictions for both sales and profits. Notably, Walmart U.S. experienced a 24% surge in e-commerce sales, underscoring the growing importance of its online presence.

The company’s positive performance prompted an upward revision of its full-year forecast. Walmart now anticipates consolidated net sales for the fiscal year to rise between 4% and 4.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to range from $6.36 to $6.46, compared to the previous guidance of $6.10 to $6.20. This optimistic outlook is rooted in the retailer’s ability to capture consumer interest across various segments.

Daily Walmart Inc

Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey noted a “modest improvement” in the quarter, particularly in sales of higher-priced and discretionary items such as electronics and home goods. These categories had faced challenges over the past year due to increased spending on essential items like food. Rainey emphasized that consumers are becoming more discerning in their choices, with key seasonal events like the Fourth of July and back-to-school promotions contributing to the sales boost.

Walmart’s quarterly performance surpassed analysts’ estimates by a significant margin. Adjusted earnings per share stood at $1.84, beating expectations of $1.71, while revenue reached $161.63 billion compared to the anticipated $160.27 billion. Notably, the company’s net income for the quarter soared by approximately 33%, reaching $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share, in contrast to the previous year’s $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share.

Driving this success, Walmart U.S. reported a remarkable 6.4% increase in same-store sales during the second quarter, excluding fuel sales, as compared to the same period last year. This robust performance indicates the company’s ability to navigate evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics effectively. As the retailer continues to showcase resilience and growth, the immediate outlook for Walmart appears bullish.

