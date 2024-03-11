Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Wavers as Inflation Data Looms

FXEmpire.com -

This week, Wall Street’s main stock indexes experienced a decline as investors anticipate crucial inflation data. This data is expected to guide the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, especially in light of the mixed signals from last week’s employment reports.

At 14:17 GMT, the blue chip Dow is trading 38515.46, down 207.23 or -0.54%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 5095.22, down 28.47 or -0.56% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is trading 16002.80, down 82.31 or -0.51%.

Market Response to Inflation and Employment Data

Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) for February. These figures follow a January report that revealed higher-than-expected inflation, sparking concerns over persistent inflation and the possibility of delayed rate cuts by the Fed. The unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9% in February, despite strong job additions, has also contributed to market uncertainty.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Outlook

Amidst these mixed signals, the Fed is in a media blackout ahead of its rate-setting meeting next week. While there is anticipation of an interest rate cut, the timing remains unclear. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at impending rate cuts, but the decision hinges on further economic easing and inflation aligning with the target range.

Sector Performance and Individual Stocks

Information technology and communication services sectors led the losses, with significant declines in megacap stocks like Microsoft and Amazon. Notably, chip stocks such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom experienced setbacks after recent gains, contributing to the overall market dip. Conversely, cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms saw an uptick, paralleling Bitcoin’s record high.

Political and Corporate Developments

The upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election is also shaping investor sentiment, with anticipation of a potential Biden-Trump rematch. Corporate developments, such as Boeing’s investigation-related decline and Equitrans Midstream’s rise following EQT Corp’s acquisition announcement, have also influenced trading patterns.

Market Forecast

Considering the current market indicators and pending economic data, the short-term outlook appears bearish. Investors are likely to remain cautious until there’s more clarity on inflation trends and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. The overall sentiment is leaning towards a cautious approach in anticipation of more concrete economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 5257.25 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 5126.00 will change the short-term trend to down. This could trigger an acceleration to the downside with the 50-day moving average at 5016.71 the next major target.

On Friday, the index also posted a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. This chart pattern was confirmed earlier today. This chart pattern typically leads to a minimum 2 to 3 day correction. It doesn’t mean the trend has changed, but it does signal that the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.