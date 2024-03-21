Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Hits New Highs; Apple Faces DOJ Lawsuit

Overview

Thursday witnessed a surge in stocks, led by robust gains in technology shares. This upward trend extended Wall Street’s recent record-setting performance. Apple, however, faced a notable challenge with a Department of Justice lawsuit, slightly dampening the sector’s overall uplift.

At 14:45 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 39884.96, up 372.83 or +0.94%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5258.63, up 34.01 or +0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite is trading 16473.73, up 104.33 or +0.64%.

Apple Under Legal Scrutiny

Apple’s share prices experienced a dip following a lawsuit from the DOJ, alleging monopolistic practices in its iPhone ecosystem. This legal action, backed by 17 attorneys general, extends to Apple’s diverse range of services, including the Apple Watch and various software offerings. The lawsuit suggests these practices aim to maintain Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market, potentially forcing the company to alter its profitable business model significantly. Apple rebuffed these claims, emphasizing the lawsuit’s potential to impede its innovation and set a concerning precedent for government involvement in technology.

Micron Technology and Semiconductor Rally

Contrasting Apple’s situation, Micron Technology saw a remarkable 14% jump in stock value, buoyed by strong earnings. This uplift resonated across the semiconductor sector, benefiting firms like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. This sector’s performance highlights a dynamic component of the broader technology market’s growth.

Enhanced Economic Reports

The positive market sentiment was further reinforced by encouraging economic data. Existing home sales unexpectedly surged, marking the largest gain in a year despite rising prices. This increase suggests resilience in the housing market, supported by slightly softened interest rates.

In manufacturing, the U.S. reported a 22-month high in activity, surpassing expectations and indicating robust industrial growth. This uptick was slightly offset by a marginal decline in the services sector, yet overall, the data signals economic strength.

Additionally, the Philadelphia manufacturing index showed unexpected growth, with a reduction in price pressures, indicating easing inflation concerns. Employment figures remained stable, with minimal changes in jobless claims, underscoring a steady labor market.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The market exhibits a bullish trend, underpinned by strong economic reports and the semiconductor sector’s surge. While Apple’s legal woes may temporarily affect its stock, the overall technology sector remains robust. The Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rates further bolsters this optimism, suggesting continued market growth in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading at an all-time high as we approach the mid-session. Holding above the previous top at 18691.25 will be a sign of strength. Falling back below this level will indicate investors are taking profits on the rally. A lower close will produce a potentially bearish closing price reveral top.

The major support remains the 50-day moving average at 18007.88. This indicator has been guiding the index higher since early November.

