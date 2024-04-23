Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Gains Momentum on Tech, Automotive Earnings Surge

Overview

Wall Street experienced a positive uptick on Tuesday, driven by robust earnings and promising advancements in the technology and automotive sectors. Major indexes rose as traders looked forward to strong quarterly reports from leading technology firms.

At 15:10 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 38445.31, up 205.33 or +0.54%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5059.16, up 48.56 or +0.97% and the Nasdaq 100 is trading 15655.09, up 203.79 or +1.32%.

Market Movers

General Motors and Spotify notably advanced, climbing 4.8% and 12.4% respectively, buoyed by earnings that exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Likewise, growth in mega-cap technology companies such as Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet contributed significantly to the market’s positive trajectory, with increases ranging between 1.1% and 2.3%.

Tech and Chips Sector Performance

The tech sector saw notable activity with Tesla poised to start the earnings announcements after the market close on Tuesday. Chipmakers including Nvidia, Micron Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices also supported the rally, with stock increases from 1.2% to 1.9%.

Earnings Highlights

Market sentiment was further lifted by GE Aerospace and Danaher, which reported strong profit forecasts, with their stock prices jumping 4.8% and 6.6% respectively. These results suggest a stronger-than-expected performance in the industrial and life sciences sectors.

Market Outlook

Despite recent sell-offs triggered by geopolitical tensions and revised expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, the current batch of earnings reports reflects a resilient corporate landscape, likely reinforcing investor confidence. The forthcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures index will provide additional insight into the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance, potentially shaping future market directions.

Short-term Forecast

Given the robust earnings reports and optimism surrounding the upcoming results from tech giants, the market outlook is bullish in the short term. The sustained success of major corporations, coupled with upcoming economic indicators, is expected to continue driving positive momentum, especially within the technology and industrial sectors.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones Futures

The short-term and intermediate trends are down, following the two-week sell-off. However, the price action since Friday suggests a rebound is taking place.

The short-term range is 40358 to 37463. Its 50% to 61.8% retracement zone at 38910 to 38569 is a potential upside target area. Since the short-term trend is down, sellers are likely to come in on a test of this zone. The 50-day moving average at 39199 is the major upside target and resistance zone.

On the downside, the key level is the 200-day moving average at 37064.

