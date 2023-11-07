Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Futures Dip as Rally Momentum Wavers

FXEmpire.com -

Wall Street Rally on Pause

Futures on major U.S. stock indices signaled a slight retreat in early trading, following a robust rally that marked the best week for Wall Street in 2023. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all edged lower, hinting at a market contemplating the rally’s sustainability.

Market Rally Assessment

The recent gains have broken a trend of decline seen in October, buoyed by a hold on interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. However, despite the positive sessions, the outlook remains cautious with analysts suggesting the need for more concrete changes to solidify a bull market.

Economic Indicators and Forecasts

Amid lighter economic data this week, investors are keeping a keen eye on the yields of the 2-year and 10-year Treasuries and awaiting further cues from Federal Reserve officials’ statements, including two from Chair Jerome Powell.

After-Hours Movers

In after-hours trading, notable movements were seen in companies like Tripadvisor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and International Flavors & Fragrances, each reacting to their quarterly earnings reports with varied investor responses.

WeWork Bankruptcy Filing

Adding to market dynamics, WeWork’s Chapter 11 filing underscores the shifting landscape in the commercial real estate sector, with significant ramifications given its once high valuation and subsequent public market struggles.

Short-Term Forecast

Considering the tempered futures, recent job market data, and Federal Reserve’s cautious stance, the immediate forecast for the market is mixed, with investors poised for a cautious approach while searching for more definitive economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 E-mini Futures

The current daily price of the S&P 500 E-mini Futures is positioned narrowly above the 50-day moving average at 4375.00, hinting at potential short-term bullish sentiment. However, it remains above the 200-day moving average at 4275.00, suggesting that the longer-term trend could still be considered bullish.

The price is currently hovering just above the minor support level, indicating a possible consolidation phase. Should the price maintain above this support, the market could continue its upward trajectory.

However, the proximity to this support level also signals caution, as a breach could shift sentiment to bearish, with the next significant support some distance away.

The market sentiment, in light of these factors, appears cautiously optimistic but vulnerable to shifts in the near term. A lot depends upon whether upside momentum will increase following a sustained move above 4374.75

