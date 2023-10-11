Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Awaits CPI After Fed’s Mixed Signals

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street reacts to Fed’s September minutes amid volatility.

Divided Fed fuels market concern over next rate hike.

Market braces for Thursday’s key CPI report.

Exxon’s $59.5B deal boosts Pioneer shares by 1%.

A Balancing Act: Markets Grapple with Fed Uncertainty and Upcoming Inflation Data

Wall Street experienced another day of heightened volatility on Wednesday, as traders parsed through the recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting. With the U.S. Treasury yields retreating from their 16-year highs and the consumer inflation data set to release, the market was rife with anticipation and concern.

Fed’s Diverging Views Muddle the Path Ahead

The Federal Reserve appears to be at a crossroads. Minutes from their September gathering indicate an internal discord among officials concerning the trajectory of interest rates. While a majority signaled the appropriateness of one more rate increase, some considered any further hikes unwarranted. This division has been fuelled by diverging assessments of inflation risks, which the Fed has aimed to maintain at around a 2% target. Given these internal conflicts, traders are left to question how “restrictive” the Fed plans to be and for how long.

CPI Report: The Next Market Mover

All eyes are on the consumer price index (CPI) slated for release on Thursday. Market expectations suggest a 0.3% month-over-month increase and a year-over-year ascent of 3.6%. These numbers carry added weight as they could inform the Fed’s future moves, especially in light of September’s producer price index outpacing estimates at 0.5%. While that number signaled a slowdown from the previous month’s 0.7%, it nonetheless keeps inflation targeting at the forefront of the Fed’s agenda.

Corporate Action: Big Moves in Energy and Healthcare

Exxon Mobil’s announcement of a blockbuster $59.5 billion all-stock deal to acquire shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources has stolen the spotlight in corporate news. This market-moving event led to a 1% rise in Pioneer’s shares, even as Exxon Mobil’s stock declined by 4.3%.

On the healthcare front, the sector experienced a seismic shift. News that Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk halted its kidney disease treatment trial for its drug Ozempic led to significant stock movements. Shares in dialysis service providers DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care plunged 18.4% and 19.6%, respectively.

Tech and Entertainment: Gaming Stocks and Silicon Ventures

Take-Two Interactive Software got a lift with a 1.2% gain following Raymond James’ upgrade from ‘market perform’ to ‘outperform.’

Investors are optimistic about the more consistent video game releases, particularly the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

On the tech side, Plug Power caught attention after projecting its revenue to rise sharply to about $6 billion by 2027. Coherent Inc also got a nod from B. Riley, which upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ citing potential in its silicon carbide business.

Short-term Outlook: Cautiously Bullish

The market is cautiously optimistic, but the array of conflicting signals — from the divided Fed to impending inflation data — leaves room for volatility. For traders, keeping a close eye on incoming economic data and corporate announcements will be crucial for navigating the choppy waters ahead.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 is currently trading at 4365.91, which is above its 200-Day moving average of 4215.98 but below its 50-Day moving average of 4410.63. This mixed signal suggests a market in a transitional phase.

It remains above the trend line support at 4317.61 and minor support at 4261.72, adding some bullish undertones.

However, the index is below the main resistance level at 4448.58, which it would need to surpass to confirm a bullish trend.

Given these indicators, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish but warrants close monitoring for a potential shift.

