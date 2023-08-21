NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: US Stocks Rebound, Jackson Hole Awaits

Highlights

US futures rise before Jackson Hole symposium.

10-year Treasury yield touches 4.29%.

Palo Alto earnings surpass expectations; stock jumps.

US Stock Futures Rise as Markets Anticipate Jackson Hole Symposium

FXEmpire.com -

The US stock futures saw a notable rise on Monday as they aimed for a rebound from their recent weekly declines. The S&P 500 futures surged by 0.47%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures by 0.31%, and the Nasdaq-100 futures saw a 0.62% boost. This optimistic movement precedes the annual Jackson Hole symposium, which is set to commence on Thursday. Investors are eager for insights from Federal Reserve officials, especially Chairman Jerome Powell, regarding the potential trajectory of interest rates.

Treasuries Yield and Rate Hike Speculations

Following the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, there’s a brewing anticipation concerning further rate hikes contingent on economic conditions and inflationary trends. The 10-year Treasury yield rose by over 4 basis points to 4.29%, a level reminiscent of 2022. In contrast, the 2-year Treasury yield advanced by more than 2 basis points, reaching 4.97%. The central bank, in its attempt to mitigate economic heat and alleviate inflation, has already increased interest rates 11 times since 2022.

Palo Alto Networks in the Spotlight

Palo Alto Networks witnessed a significant 12% jump in premarket trading after their recent earnings results exceeded analysts’ predictions. Despite reporting a slightly lesser revenue than the anticipated $1.956 billion, the cybersecurity firm’s Q4 adjusted earnings stood at $1.44 per share, surpassing the expected $1.28 per share. Their first-quarter guidance also showed promising figures, though revenue estimations fell a tad short.

The Broader Market Context

The broader market landscape has been challenging. The Nasdaq Composite finished the previous week 2.6% lower, marking its third consecutive week of decline. Similarly, the Dow decreased by 2.2%, and the S&P 500 saw a drop of 2.1%. As summer progresses, investors are contending with the market’s sluggishness, exacerbated by escalating bond yields and China’s economic frailty.

Looking Ahead

With no significant data set for release on Monday, all eyes are on the forthcoming quarterly results from Nvidia, a major player in artificial intelligence. Alongside, the financial community awaits Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the release of crucial reports on home sales and durable goods orders later in the week.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.