Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Woes, Rising Treasury Yields Rattle US Stock Futures

Highlights

Meta Platforms beats Q3 estimates but shares slide 3% due to Reality Labs losses.

Align Technology nosedives 25% after weak Q4 revenue guidance and missing Q3 numbers.

Alphabet’s Class-A shares tank, marking worst performance since March 2020.

Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index plunges 4.1%, biggest drop since late last year.

Market Jitters: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Volatile Trading Ahead

U.S. stock indexes appear poised for a shaky opening, following a tumultuous trading session on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 futures took a significant 1% hit early Thursday, with S&P 500 futures trailing behind at a 0.65% loss. Dow Jones futures are also down but show more resilience, dipping only 0.27%.

Corporate Earnings: Mixed Bag Intensifies Market Uncertainty

Post-market earnings reports are exacerbating market unease. Meta Platforms outperformed on both top and bottom lines, yet its shares dipped 3% due to losses in its Reality Labs division.

Align Technology tumbled a staggering 25% after a weak Q4 revenue guidance and missing Q3 estimates.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s Class-A shares fell 9.5% after disappointing cloud unit earnings, marking their worst performance since March 2020. This rout led to the fifth decline in six days for the S&P 500, which closed below the pivotal 4,200 level.

Sector Impacts: Technology and Communications Take the Hardest Hits

Tech stocks suffered considerably, pushing the Nasdaq Composite to its largest one-session percentage drop since February. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index nosedived by 4.1%, its most substantial plunge since late last year. In parallel, the Communications Services sector reported its most significant percentage decline since early February.

Economic Indicators: Treasury Yields Keep Markets on Edge

Treasury yields are on the rise, inching closer to the 5% mark, fueling ongoing fears of prolonged high interest rates. This move is partly attributed to robust new home sales data and mortgage rates hitting 23-year highs.

Short-Term Outlook: Bearish Sentiment Prevails

Given the current market landscape marked by heightened volatility, weak corporate earnings, and rising Treasury yields, the short-term sentiment leans bearish. Investors will be closely monitoring the first estimate for third-quarter GDP and upcoming major earnings reports for any signs of respite.

The market now anxiously awaits further economic indicators and earnings reports to gauge the extent of the damage and the trajectory ahead.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq-100 Index

The current daily price of the Nasdaq-100 Index at 14381.64 is below the 50-day moving average of 14999.35, indicating a short-term bearish trend. However, it remains above the 200-day moving average of 13898.38, which could be interpreted as a longer-term bullish sentiment.

The drop from the previous daily close of 14745.86 adds to the immediate bearish outlook.

The analysis leans towards a mixed to bearish sentiment in the short term, while still being cautious about the longer-term outlook. The current momentum suggests short-sellers are eyeing the 200-day moving average at 13898.38. Following a test of that level, the longer-term direction will be determined by how traders react to that move.

