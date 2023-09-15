NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Titans Stumble as Semiconductor Woes Shake US Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Nasdaq’s Decline Reveals Market Jitters

Wall Street’s pulse quickened this Friday as the Nasdaq plummeted by over 1%, mirroring investors’ anxieties about semiconductor demand and the rippling effects of soaring Treasury yields on key growth stocks. Tech behemoths, including Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, weren’t immune to this financial turbulence, witnessing declines between 1.8% and 2.7%.

The Semiconductor Struggle

The tech sector’s foundational chip industry has had its share of woes. Leading chip equipment manufacturers such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA Corp have seen their stocks shrink by roughly 4% each. This downward momentum comes in the wake of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) urging its principal vendors to defer deliveries. The market’s dismay was further compounded as industry stalwarts like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron Technology endured losses ranging from 1.6% to 3.7%, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index to a concerning three-week low.

Auto Strikes: A Double-Edged Sword

If the semiconductor industry’s troubles weren’t enough, the United Auto Workers’ union strikes at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis factories added another layer of complexity to the narrative. The strikes, a potential indicator of reduced chip demand, contrastingly led to a modest 1% rise in shares for these automotive giants.

The Federal Reserve’s Balancing Act

Wall Street is no stranger to the Federal Reserve’s influence, and the body’s recent accelerated rate hikes have stirred the pot. While the market braces itself for the upcoming September 20 meeting, traders remain optimistic, with a 97% consensus on rate stability. In juxtaposition, Adobe’s shares have plunged to a two-week low, a reaction to the revelation of their $3 billion commercial paper program.

Navigating Volatile Waters

The market’s ambiance is palpably tense. Events like the “triple witching”—indicative of the concurrent expiration of stock-related derivatives—promise added market volatility. With indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 registering declines and Nasdaq’s 1.24% dip, the immediate market forecast is tinted with caution and a predominantly bearish sentiment.

