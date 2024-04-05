Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stocks Show Resilience Following Robust Jobs Data

Stocks Rebound Amid Mixed Economic Signals

FXEmpire.com -

The stock market showed signs of recovery this Friday morning, bouncing back from its worst performance in over a year. This uptick followed the release of the March jobs report, showing resilience in the face of economic challenges. The S&P 500 sectors, especially consumer discretionary, led the way with notable gains.

At 14:27 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 38669.90, up 72.92 or +0.19%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5169.47, up 22.26 or +0.43% and the Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 16156.05, up 106.97 or +0.67%.

Key Stock Movements

Major megacap growth stocks, including Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.com, witnessed increases between 0.9% and 1.4%. Additionally, Krispy Kreme’s stock jumped 8.5% following an upgrade by Piper Sandler. In a significant development, Shockwave Medical’s shares rose 1.7% after Johnson & Johnson agreed to purchase the company for $12.5 billion.

Employment and Economic Indicators

The labor market exceeded expectations with 303,000 new jobs in March, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.8%. Wages showed a year-over-year increase of 4.1%, aligning with predictions. These indicators reflect a robust job market, somewhat resistant to higher interest rates.

Federal Reserve and Interest Rates

Investors currently exhibit mixed reactions to the strong job market and its implications for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies. There’s about a 56% chance of a rate cut in June, slightly reduced following the job report. However, U.S. Treasury yields surged, indicating investor caution.

Broader Market Context

This optimism follows a broader market downturn, where major indexes fell significantly due to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Investors remain alert for further cues on monetary policy from upcoming speeches by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Factors

Crude oil prices have risen amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. With Israel closing embassies due to threats from Iran, oil prices showed a weekly increase, indicating heightened market sensitivity to global events. This bullish event is supportive for energy stocks and ETFs, but doesn’t bode well for inflation.

Investor Sentiment and Market Forecast

Despite the current rebound, investor sentiment appears stretched, suggesting potential for modest returns ahead. Historical trends indicate that when bullish sentiment is high, as it is now, the market often sees limited gains in the short term.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Neutral to Bearish

Given the mixed economic data, investor sentiment, and geopolitical concerns, the short-term market outlook leans towards a neutral to slightly bearish trend. While there’s recovery in stock prices and strong job data, the underlying investor caution and geopolitical tensions could limit market gains.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures are edging higher on Friday despite teetering on the brink of a massive sell-off, should it close for a second consecutive day under the 50-day moving average at 18198.69.

The 50-day moving average or intermediate trend indicator has been providing support and guiding the market higher since November. Significant selling pressure under this indicator could emerge, fueling the start of a steep break.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.