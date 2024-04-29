Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stocks Rise on Big Tech Gains, Peace Talks

Market Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Wall Street’s main indexes experienced an increase amidst volatile trading, highlighted by significant advances in Tesla and Apple shares. This cautious optimism surfaces as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve’s critical interest rate decision later this week.

At 16:38 GMT, the Dow Jones is trading 38380.70, up 141.04 or +0.37%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5120.04, up 20.08 or +0.39% and the Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 16009.04, up 81.14 or +0.51%.

Key Drivers

Tesla shares jumped 14.5% after overcoming significant regulatory obstacles in China related to its autonomous driving technology, propelling the consumer discretionary sector up by 1.6%. Concurrently, Apple shares rose 3.1% following reports of revived discussions with OpenAI regarding AI technology use, leading Bernstein to upgrade the stock to “outperform.”

Last Friday, the U.S. market benefited from moderate inflation data and strong performances by technology leaders Alphabet and Microsoft following their impressive quarterly earnings. Additionally, the easing of geopolitical tensions from peace talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo helped boost market sentiment.

Investor Sentiment and Economic Indicators

The market is now poised for the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, with a significant jobs report due Friday that could determine short-term market directions. Interest in these developments is high as investors also noted a decrease in Treasury yields, with the 10-year note falling to 4.625%.

However, the positive sentiment was tempered by losses in the communication services sector, with Alphabet and Meta Platforms experiencing notable declines. The downturn inbitcoin pricesalso impacted cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global and Marathon Digital.

Market Performance and Expectations

On the New York Stock Exchange, the number of advancing issues far exceeded those declining. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported a positive trend with more new highs than lows, signaling an overall positive momentum.

Looking Ahead

The week ahead will be crucial for traders, with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s decisions and the forthcoming jobs report. The market is leaning towards a cautiously optimistic outlook, with potential shifts depending on the economic data released. The current market trend suggests a slightly bullish stance, pending the results of significant economic updates.

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The benchmark E-mini S&P 500 Index is edging higher on Monday, putting it in a position to challenge the 50-day moving average at 5183.50. Trader reaction to this indicator will determine whether the intermediate trend turns back to up, or if the selling pressure resumes.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.