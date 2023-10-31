Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stock Futures Show Mixed Sentiment Ahead of Pfizer Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Early Tuesday shows U.S. stock futures portraying mixed sentiments, following Monday’s significant rally.

As October comes to a close, major indexes, including the Dow and S&P 500, are poised to register declines, echoing a trend not seen since March 2020.

Investors turn their focus to upcoming earnings reports, with high anticipation around results from Caterpillar, Pfizer, and Advanced Micro Devices.

Despite Pfizer recently lowering its 2023 outlook, the company consistently surpassed EPS and revenue estimates in recent years.

Performance Overview

U.S. major stock index futures exhibited a mixed sentiment early Tuesday, coming after a relief rally witnessed in the previous session. At 08:02 GMT, the S&P 500 futures slightly dipped by 0.21%, with Nasdaq 100 futures shedding 0.43%. Meanwhile, futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by a mere 3 points, or 0.01%.

Notably, Monday’s performance saw the S&P 500 climb 1.2%, exiting correction territory, marking its best day since late August. The Nasdaq Composite also increased by 1.2%, while the Dow experienced a jump of roughly 1.6%, its strongest since early June.

Earnings Season and October Performance

Despite Monday’s positive performance, the major indexes remain set to conclude October with losses. The Dow and the S&P 500 are witnessing declines of 1.7% and 2.8% respectively, entering their third successive negative month – a trend unseen since March 2020.

Similarly, the tech-focused Nasdaq has experienced a decline of over 3% this month, also approaching its third consecutive negative close. In the midst of these market movements, investors are anticipating October’s payroll report due on Friday, seeking signs of a potential slowdown in the labor market.

Fed Decision and Rate Outlook

Investors remain watchful of the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate decision this Wednesday. Current data from the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 98% likelihood of the central bank maintaining the rates at their present levels. Some speculate this might translate to a bullish market sentiment, especially after Fed Chair Powell hinted that the rise in Treasury yields could imply a halt in tightening.

Earnings Highlights: Caterpillar, Pfizer

Attention turns to the upcoming earnings reports, with traders particularly interested in results from Caterpillar, Pfizer, Caesars Entertainment, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices.

Caterpillar, despite its consistent quarterly earnings beats, has a history of underwhelming investors post-earnings. Yet, analysts remain optimistic, expecting another strong report.

Daily Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer, on the other hand, recently lowered its 2023 outlook due to reduced vaccination rates and a lukewarm response to its Paxlovid COVID pill. Despite this, the company has maintained an unblemished track record in surpassing both EPS and revenue estimates over the past two years.

Short-term Forecast

Given the current market dynamics, earnings reports, and anticipated announcements from the Federal Reserve, the near-term outlook for the U.S. stock market appears mixed. However, with crucial earnings releases around the corner, especially from giants like Apple, the narrative could quickly shift either bullish or bearish.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index (SPX)

The S&P 500 (SPX) closed at 4166.83, above its previous close of 4117.36, indicating an uptrend for the day.

Despite this positive move, it remains positioned below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at 4357.48 and 4241.16 respectively, hinting at an overall bearish momentum.

The index sits above the minor support level of 4050.56, yet is still beneath the minor resistance of 4197.68. With the main resistance level pegged at 4261.72, the SPX has considerable space to appreciate before encountering significant resistance.

Considering its standing in relation to key moving averages and support/resistance levels, the prevailing market sentiment for SPX appears to be bearish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.