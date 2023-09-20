NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street awaits the Federal Open Market Committee’s crucial policy statement, driving U.S. stock futures upward.

Market participants hinge on Jerome Powell’s impending comments after the Fed’s interest rate verdict.

Investors remain on edge, striving to discern the Federal Reserve’s long-term inflation and rate direction.

Markets Show Optimism

U.S. stock futures exhibited a promising uptick on Wednesday morning after reversing earlier losses as Wall Street braces for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) imminent policy announcement. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 71 points, or 0.20%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced by 0.19% and 0.17%, respectively. The climb appears to be an anticipatory response to the Fed’s looming interest rate decision and subsequent press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.

Federal Reserve in Focus

Daily S&P 500 Index

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to reveal its latest monetary policy decisions this afternoon at 18:00 GMT. While the consensus among investors is that the central bank will keep interest rates steady, greater attention is geared towards the economic projections and Powell’s remarks. Investors are especially keen on deciphering the long-term implications, including the terminal rate and the Fed’s stance on inflation.

Economic Indicators and Inflation Concerns

In addition to interest rates, the Federal Reserve’s quarterly economic outlook is likely to provide insights into GDP, unemployment, and inflation trends. While concerns over rate hikes leading to a potential economic slowdown linger, Fed officials have not completely ruled out additional hikes. Moreover, recent data on consumer and producer price indices indicate that inflationary pressures are moderating, albeit persistently present.

Yield and Earnings Update

Despite a slight dip, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continues to hover around 16-year highs, indicating cautious optimism ahead of the Fed announcement. Concurrently, despite the S&P 500’s 2.7% drop since July 26, earnings reports have generally been robust, providing a cushion to stock performance even as interest rates inch upwards.

Short-term Outlook

With Wall Street caught in a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy reveal, the prevailing market sentiment is a cautious optimism. The market’s resilience is underpinned by strong earnings, which currently appear to be overshadowing other narratives, including inflation concerns. Overall, the focus remains tightly affixed to the Fed’s policy trajectory, and its impact on market behavior in the coming months.

