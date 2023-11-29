Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stock Futures Climb Amid Fed Rate Hike Pause Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stock futures gain amid hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate pause.

Governor Christopher Waller’s comments suggest potential policy easing.

Fed officials present contrasting views, creating market uncertainty.

Market optimism reflected in stable predictions for Fed funds rate.

Stock Futures Rise on Fed Rate Hike Pause Speculation

U.S. stock futures saw an uptick on Wednesday, fueled by investor optimism that the Federal Reserve may pause its benchmark interest rate hikes. This sentiment was largely influenced by recent comments from Fed officials, sparking a cautious optimism in the market.

At 09:38 GMT, futures linked to major indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 all registered modest gains, reflecting this renewed investor confidence.

Fed Officials’ Mixed Signals

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks on Tuesday, indicating that the current monetary policy might be sufficiently tight to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target, played a pivotal role in boosting market morale. Additionally, Waller hinted at the possibility of rate cuts if inflation trends closer to the target.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee’s comments about significant progress in controlling inflation further fueled this sentiment. However, contrasting views were presented by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who suggested the need for another rate hike, highlighting the Fed’s diverse perspectives on the way forward.

Market Reactions and Predictions

The optimism in the market is also reflected in the fed funds futures, with the CME FedWatch Tool indicating a high likelihood that the FOMC will maintain the current Fed funds target rate in the upcoming meeting. This mixed messaging from the Fed, while typical at the end of a cycle, has led to speculation and a wait-and-see approach among investors.

Corporate Updates

In corporate news, Las Vegas Sands witnessed a share price dip in after-hours trading following an announcement of a significant share sale by its largest shareholder. Conversely, NetApp’s stock surged after exceeding earnings expectations. Upcoming earnings reports from companies like Hormel Foods, Dollar Tree, and Salesforce are keenly awaited by the market.

Economic Indicators and Outlook

Investors remain vigilant, awaiting economic data releases like the preliminary GDP data for the third quarter and the wholesale inventories report for October. These data points, along with the Fed’s future actions, are critical in shaping the short-term market outlook, which currently leans towards cautious optimism amidst the Fed’s mixed signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is currently exhibiting a bullish sentiment. The current daily price of 4577.50, slightly above the previous close of 4563.00, indicates an uptrend.

This price stands above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 4304.95 and 4375.71 respectively, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

The index is trading above the main support level of 4494.00 and has surpassed the minor support level of 4562.50, which now acts as a pivot point.

The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels suggests a potential for further upward movement, given the lack of immediate upper barriers.

This overall picture, characterized by the index trading above key moving averages and support levels, suggests a favorable environment for continued bullish momentum in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.