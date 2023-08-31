NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Salesforce Shines Amid Slowing US Economic Growth

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

S&P 500 futures tread water as investors weigh Salesforce’s earnings windfall against economic data suggesting a U.S. economic slowdown.

Salesforce eclipses earnings expectations with a per-share income of $2.12, giving a 0.29% boost to Dow futures.

A cautious optimism colors the market as macroeconomic indicators point to a probable pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Investors keenly await July’s personal consumption expenditures data, a pivotal Fed inflation gauge, to inform next moves.

Steady S&P 500 Amid Economic Signals and Earnings Reports

Daily S&P 500

The S&P 500 futures hovered at a plateau Thursday, in line with the recent positive momentum, as investors weighed in on an impressive earnings beat by Salesforce and closely monitored economic indicators. Meanwhile, fresh data showcased a potential cooling in the U.S. economy, hinting at the Federal Reserve’s possible stance in the coming months.

Salesforce’s Stellar Performance & the Broader Market

Daily Salesforce Inc

Post their fiscal second-quarter revelations, Salesforce’s stock surged by over 5%. The software behemoth reported an adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.90. The company’s revenue clocked in at $8.60 billion, also nudging past the anticipated $8.53 billion. This commendable performance lent support to the Dow futures, which rose 102 points or 0.29%.

Macro-Economic Indicators & Rate Hike Predictions

Recent data suggests a tempering U.S. economy, particularly after an ADP National Employment report indicated an increase of 177,000 private jobs in August, short of the 195,000 predictions. Moreover, the latest GDP figures revealed a 2.1% growth in the second quarter, a deceleration from the initial 2.4% estimation. These figures are guiding investor expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next moves. The consensus? A probable pause in rate hikes come September.

Economic Spotlight & Investor Moves

Investors remain watchful for July’s personal consumption expenditures data and the non-farm payroll numbers. The former, being the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, holds significant weight. Speculations surrounding the Fed’s rate decision have been rife. Notably, bets on unchanged interest rates in September have jumped to nearly 89%. Amid this climate, Nvidia experienced a 1% stock uptick, with $35.5 billion worth of shares exchanged, marking it Wall Street’s most traded entity.

Outlook: A Cautious Optimism

In light of the current economic data and corporate performance, a cautiously bullish sentiment seems to be brewing. Traders are now attuned to forthcoming economic releases to gauge the possible trajectory of the U.S. economy and decipher the Federal Reserve’s next move. However, with the U.S. Labor Day holiday looming, trading activity might remain subdued in the immediate term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.