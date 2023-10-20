Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Rising 10-Year Yields, Mixed Earnings Reports Spell Caution

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

10-year Treasury yield crosses 5% for the first time since 2007.

After-hours trading sees significant volatility in solar and surgical stocks.

Federal Reserve’s ambiguous stance contributes to market caution.

Stock Market Reaction to Rising Treasury Yields and Earnings Reports

Stock futures signaled a cautious cash market open on Friday, influenced heavily by the 10-year Treasury yield crossing the 5% threshold for the first time since 2007. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 0.12%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were down by 0.19% and 0.29%, respectively.

After-Hours Volatility

In after-hours trading, SolarEdge saw its shares plummet by 20% after the solar company revised its Q3 revenue guidance downwards, citing “substantial unexpected” order cancellations from European distributors. This dragged down peers Enphase Energy and First Solar, which lost 14% and 4.9% in share value, respectively. Shares of Intuitive Surgical and CSX also experienced a decline, as both companies failed to meet analysts’ expectations on revenue for Q3.

Treasury Yields and Investment Strategies

The 10-year Treasury yield reached a significant milestone, crossing the 5% mark for the first time in 16 years. This event has caught traders’ attention, as higher yields could indicate looming changes in Federal Reserve policy. Investors looking for fixed-income portfolio opportunities may consider adding longer-dated bonds to lock in attractive yields and manage reinvestment risk. This strategy is helping to drive down demand for equities.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

The market appeared skittish after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks. Although he did not provide explicit guidance on future rate hikes, futures trading reflected a 92% probability that rates would remain unchanged in November. Powell’s emphasis on the need to bring inflation down adds another layer of complexity to rate hike expectations.

Short-Term Outlook

As the market digests the impact of rising Treasury yields and mixed earnings reports, a bearish short-term outlook is forming. Investors and traders should pay close attention to upcoming earnings from major financial institutions and oilfield services companies to gauge market sentiment better.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index is currently trading above its 200-day moving average of 4231.27 but below its 50-day moving average of 4391.63. This indicates a mixed market sentiment: bullish in the longer term, as it’s above the 200-day moving average, but bearish in the shorter term, given its position below the 50-day moving average.

The index is also hovering near its minor support level of 4261.72. If it fails to hold this level, the index could test the main support at 4197.68. Overall, the market sentiment leans more towards caution or bearishness in the immediate term.

