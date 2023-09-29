NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Rebounding Amid Treasury Yield Retreat

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The recent economic data and forthcoming PCE index steer market sentiment.

10-year Treasury yield stabilizing at 4.6% offers a semblance of market relief.

Senate progresses with a bipartisan bill to avert government shutdown.

Micron and Accenture’s shares slump post failure to meet analysts’ expectations.

US Stock Futures Rise Amid Market Turbulence

US stock index futures saw a notable uptick on Friday morning, marking a potential positive end to a tumultuous September. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged by 142 points, a 0.42% increase. In tandem, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures advanced by 0.62% and 0.45% respectively.

Key factors driving market sentiment include recent economic data revelations and investors’ anticipation of the forthcoming personal consumption expenditures price index. The treasury yields’ recent spike to 16-year highs has cast a shadow over stock markets, especially with the Federal Reserve hinting at a long-term hawkish stance on interest rates. However, the 10-year Treasury yield’s stabilization around 4.6% offers a semblance of relief amidst market volatility.

Despite a 6% pullback since late July, the S&P 500 remains bullish for the year, showing a 12% gain for 2023. Recent data paints a picture of sustained growth in the US economy during Q2, although initial jobless claims have seen a slight uptick. In addition, contracts to buy existing homes in August dropped more than anticipated.

Finally, shifting our gaze to Washington, the Senate is pushing a bipartisan stopgap funding bill to prevent another government shutdown. On the corporate front, Micron Technology and Accenture witnessed a slump in their share prices after failing to meet analysts’ expectations.

In conclusion, while certain indicators point to easing economic pressures, current market dynamics coupled with the anticipated PCE index reading suggest a cautiously bearish short-term outlook for the US market.

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index is demonstrating resilience in a volatile landscape. With the current daily price of 4299.69, it’s floating above the 200-Day moving average of 4197.97, but slightly beneath the 50-Day average of 4457.64.

A 14-Day RSI at 35.16 nudges towards the oversold territory, hinting at potential buying opportunities or a potential bounce-back.

While the index is slightly above the trend line support at 4285.00, it’s sandwiched between the minor resistance at 4327.18 and the minor support of 4261.72. Taking cues from these indicators and the close proximity to the main support level, the short-term market sentiment leans bearish, but caution is advised.

Trader reaction to the uptrending line at 4285.00 is likely to set the tone today, while the 200-Day moving average at 4197.97 controls the longer-term direction.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.