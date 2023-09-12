NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Oracle’s Dip, Arm’s IPO Reshape Market Landscape

Highlights

Market Dynamics Shift

After Monday’s Surge The stock market hinted at a potential dip early Tuesday, a stark contrast to Monday’s upbeat mood. As of 07:57 GMT, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures were pointing south, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Oracle’s Slip and Wall Street’s Gains

In an unexpected turn, Oracle’s shares dwindled by 9% in post-market activities, despite surpassing Wall Street’s earnings expectations. This was primarily due to its failure to meet revenue benchmarks set by LSEG. On a brighter note, Monday was positive for Wall Street: Nasdaq led with a 1.1% jump, trailed by the S&P 500 and Dow, which rose by 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Key Market Movers

Tesla and Qualcomm emerged as notable players. Tesla shares soared by 10%, a direct result of Morgan Stanley’s favorable upgrade. Qualcomm, meanwhile, enjoyed a near 4% hike, riding high on its announcement to supply Apple with 5G modems till 2026.

Federal Reserve and the Rate Debate

The Federal Reserve’s policy direction is keenly awaited, with a majority (93%) of market insiders predicting unchanged interest rates, as per CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Steve Forbes, while discussing the mixed economic landscape, resonated with this sentiment. He expects the Federal Reserve to maintain the status quo in their next meeting, scheduled from Sept. 19 to 20.

Tech Scene: AI’s Prominence and Arm’s Potential

Arm’s forthcoming IPO is generating significant interest, with its valuation potentially hitting the $50 billion mark. Nvidia’s success story, attributed to generative AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, contrasts with Arm’s architecture-centric approach. While Arm’s present revenues are smartphone-driven, its future might be intertwined with on-device AI, establishing it as a potential powerhouse in AI on the “edge.”

In Summary: Navigating Economic Indicators

As analysts dive into this week’s economic reports, unexpected figures might lead to market volatility. The general outlook, however, hinges on the much-anticipated inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, making it a crucial week for traders.

