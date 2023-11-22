Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Modest Gains as Investors Digest Nvidia Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock futures see modest rise amid earnings, Fed policy.

Mixed reactions to Nvidia’s earnings and Fed’s stance.

Investors eye economic reports, Deere & Co. earnings.

US Stock Futures Edge Higher Amid Mixed Signals

U.S. stock index futures exhibited a modest uptick on Wednesday, as investors digested Nvidia’s latest earnings and pondered over the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

At 10:30 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 35189.00, up 41.00 or +0.12%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4555.50, up 4.25 or +0.09% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is trading 16003.25, up 13.00 or +0.08%.

Market Reactions to Nvidia and Federal Reserve

Despite Nvidia’s fiscal third-quarter earnings surpassing expectations, the chip giant’s stock faced downward pressure due to concerns over export restrictions to China. This response hints at valuation concerns despite Nvidia’s significant gains this year. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting notes signaled a continuation of its restrictive monetary policy, dampening hopes for imminent interest rate cuts.

Bond Market and Inflation Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields showed a mixed response as investors grappled with the future of interest rates and the economy. The bond market’s lukewarm reaction to the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes, coupled with ongoing inflation concerns, reflects a cautious investor sentiment. Recent data indicating a slight ease in inflationary pressures has sparked debates on the Fed’s future rate actions.

Investor Focus on Economic Reports and Company Earnings

Investors are now turning their focus to upcoming economic reports, including durable goods orders, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment data. Additionally, Deere & Co. is set to release its fiscal fourth-quarter results, offering further insights into the corporate earnings landscape.

Short-Term Market Outlook

In the short term, the market appears cautiously optimistic, balancing positive earnings reports with concerns over monetary policy and valuation. The mixed economic indicators and cautious investor sentiment suggest a wait-and-see approach as the market navigates through these uncertainties.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, with a current daily price of 4555.50, is trading above both its 200-day moving average of 4295.97 and its 50-day moving average of 4370.96. This positioning above both key moving averages suggests a bullish trend in the medium to long-term perspective.

The index is nearing the minor resistance level of 4562.50, which could be a pivotal point for future price movements. If this resistance is breached, it may indicate a continuation of the upward trend. Conversely, the minor support level at 4494.00 provides a near-term cushion, with a stronger support at 4424.50.

The current market positioning between these key technical levels suggests a cautiously bullish sentiment, with potential for further upside if resistance levels are surpassed.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

