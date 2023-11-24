Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Mixed Market Movements Follow U.S. Stocks’ Pre-Holiday Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Pre-Thanksgiving: U.S. stocks see notable gains.

Mixed trends in Friday’s shortened post-holiday session.

Optimistic sentiment persists despite market fluctuations.

U.S. Stock Market Rises Pre-Thanksgiving, Mixed Trends in Post-Holiday Session

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, U.S. stock markets witnessed notable gains, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite climbing amid fluctuating Treasury yields. However, in Friday’s shortened post-holiday session, the market presented a mixed outlook. S&P 500 futures modestly increased by 0.05%, Dow futures rose by 0.22%, but the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index saw a slight decline of 0.08%.

Market Breadth and Sector Performance Pre-Holiday

Before Thanksgiving, over half of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange advanced, indicating a broadening market rally. The Nasdaq, particularly tech-focused, saw over 60% of its stocks rise. However, energy stocks in the S&P 500 underperformed, affected by OPEC’s postponed meeting on production cuts.

Treasury Yield Fluctuations and Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields, which had briefly fallen to a two-month low, were higher as markets reopened after Thanksgiving. Investors continue to evaluate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance, especially after meeting minutes showed no immediate plans for rate cuts.

Corporate Earnings and Investor Sentiment

Investors are closely monitoring corporate earnings reports, such as Nvidia’s recent results, alongside broader economic indicators. Despite some cautiousness, the overall market sentiment remains optimistic, influenced by expectations that the Federal Reserve might not hike rates in its December meeting.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The short-term outlook for the U.S. stock market appears cautiously optimistic, balancing strong pre-holiday performance with mixed trends observed on Friday. As investors await further economic data, including the upcoming S&P Global flash purchasing managers’ index figures, the market is poised for insights into U.S. business activity across various sectors.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, currently at 4570.75, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at 4298.42 and 4371.51 respectively. This placement above these key moving averages suggests a bullish trend in the medium term.

The index is also slightly above the minor support level of 4562.50, indicating that this level could act as a pivotal point in the short term. If the index maintains above this support, it may continue its upward trajectory. However, a break below this support level could lead to a test of the main support at 4494.00.

Overall, the market sentiment for the E-mini S&P 500 Index, considering its position relative to these technical indicators, leans towards bullishness, with potential for continued upward movement if it remains above the minor support level.

