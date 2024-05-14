Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Meme Stocks Surge Amidst Broader Market Uncertainties

Market Adjusts to Surprising Inflation Data Amid Fed Speculations

Stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday, reacting to an unexpected uptick in April’s producer price index (PPI), which challenges the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cut trajectory. The PPI rose by 0.5%, outpacing predictions of a 0.3% increase, suggesting persistent inflation that could influence the Fed’s monetary policy decisions.

At 13:56 GMT, the Dow Jones is trading 39479.84, up 48.33 or +0.12%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5226.41, up 4.99 or +0.10% and the Nasdaq 100 Index is trading 16412.44, up 24.20 or +0.15%.

Inflation and Interest Rate Concerns

The higher PPI figure has dampened hopes for near-term rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, bond yields climbed, reflecting heightened market caution. This cautious approach was further supported by a revised decrease in March’s wholesale prices, showing a 0.1% drop, which provided some relief from broader inflationary pressures.

Meme Stocks and Metals in the Spotlight

In the stock market, AMC Entertainment saw its shares skyrocket by 110% following a successful equity sale, reflecting a resurgence in meme stock trading. Similarly, GameStop shares escalated by 98%, underscoring ongoing volatility in these high-risk investments. In commodities, copper stocks advanced as the metal hit its highest price levels since 2022, signaling strong investor interest amid economic uncertainty.

Key Stocks and ETFs

The notable movements in AMC and GameStop coincide with significant activity in commodity ETFs. The Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) increased by over 1% before the market opened, propelled by rising copper prices which reached their peak since the previous year.

Corporate Developments Impacting the Market

Home Depot reported a decline in earnings and revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter, with both metrics falling short of analysts’ expectations. This downward trend reflects ongoing challenges in the retail sector, influenced by economic conditions and consumer spending patterns. Meanwhile, Amazon announced a leadership change within its AWS division, with CEO Adam Selipsky stepping down to be succeeded by Matt Garman. This transition may impact investor sentiment regarding Amazon’s future growth prospects in cloud computing.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking forward, the market’s direction appears dependent on upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve commentary. With inflation still a concern, and high volatility in specific stock sectors, investors might face challenges related to higher interest rates and a stronger USD. Attention now turns to the next consumer price index report, which will provide further insights into inflation trends and potentially influence market strategies in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are nearly flat for a third session on Tuesday, indicating trader indecision and impending volatility. The price action also suggests traders are waiting for the CPI report on Wednesday. Bullish traders are eyeing 5264.00 as the potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside. Currently, the index is within striking distance of its record high at 5333.50.

On the downside, the major support is the 50-day moving average at 5192.20. This indicator is controlling the intermediate trend. Buyers are likely to come in on the first test of this moving average, however, it’s also the trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

