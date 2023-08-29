NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Markets Wobble in August’s Final Stretch

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

A choppy August has Wall Street traders uneasy, navigating a web of earnings, economic indicators, and Fed uncertainty.

The month’s end looms with a bearish outlook: Dow may close down 2.8%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq may see sharper declines of 3.4% and 4.5%.

Earnings reports from Best Buy and Nio are capturing investor attention, as does impending data on jobs and consumer confidence.

US Stocks Navigate a Tough August

In a volatile trading environment, major US stock indices started Tuesday mixed, reflecting the challenging trajectory of the market this August. With the month nearing its close, Wall Street appears tentative, driven by a complex interplay of earnings reports, economic indicators, and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s next moves.

Markets in Flux

Daily S&P 500

At 13:35 GMT, a minute snapshot revealed a barely-changed Dow Jones Industrial Average at 34554.18, showing a modest 0.02% drop. Concurrently, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight upward nudges, up by 0.08% and 0.05% respectively. These subdued numbers come on the back of what has been a challenging month. The Dow is forecasted to conclude August down by 2.8%, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq bracing for sharper declines of 3.4% and 4.5%.

Economic Indicators and Earnings on Radar

Investors are keenly following earnings from market influencers like Best Buy and Nio. HP’s post-close earnings announcement and economic data on job openings and consumer confidence are also highly anticipated. With an array of economic data set to release, spotlight remains on the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation metric, the personal consumption expenditures price index, due Thursday, and nonfarm payrolls, expected on Friday.

Companies in the Limelight

Oracle witnessed a 2.7% ascent following a UBS upgrade stemming from promising AI-related prospects. Both AT&T and Verizon enjoyed a 1.6% upward move after Citi highlighted a more stable wireless environment.

Best Buy’s Q2 earnings surpassed Wall Street’s predictions, but it narrowed its full-year revenue outlook. Big Lots and PDD Holdings both recorded earnings that beat analyst expectations.

Contrarily, Nio faced a dip after reporting a greater-than-anticipated quarterly loss, and Heico’s stock suffered despite reporting better-than-expected revenues, due to a decline in operating margins.

J.M. Smucker and BYD both surged forward, while Toyota Motor experienced a dip due to production halts in Japan.

Near-Term Outlook

Amidst the ebb and flow of market data, earnings reports, and looming economic indicators, the sentiment for the immediate future seems cautious. Traders and investors are anticipated to tread carefully, keenly eyeing the Federal Reserve’s signals. Overall, the current market atmosphere can be characterized as cautiously bearish.

