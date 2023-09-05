NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Markets Tread Lightly Amid September’s Historical Woes

Highlights

Goldman Sachs’ take: Recession odds trimmed to 15%; predicts no imminent rate hike.

Federal Reserve’s stance: Governor Waller points to positive economic data as a buffer.

Concerns in September: Historically the weakest month for equities; investors warned.

Mixed Market Signals as September Unfolds

Stocks opened Tuesday with subdued performance, coming off a robust previous week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average receded slightly by 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropped 0.3%. In contrast, energy stocks were energized by Saudi Arabia’s decision to continue its voluntary 1-million-barrel-per-day oil production cuts, boosting the S&P 500’s energy sector by more than 1.2%.

Federal Reserve’s Upcoming Decisions

Goldman Sachs alleviated recession fears, lowering the odds to 15% and predicting that the Federal Reserve will likely sidestep a rate hike in its upcoming policy meeting. This positive outlook was reinforced by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who emphasized that recent economic indicators give the central bank room to proceed cautiously. He highlighted last Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, which showed job growth outperforming expectations, and mild inflation figures, as key data points steering the bank’s decision-making.

Market Vulnerabilities

Yet, investors should remain cautious. September has historically been the stock market’s weakest month, and while some technical indicators have shown promise, questions remain. For instance, the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report displayed an uptick in the unemployment rate, signaling potential economic slowdown. Additionally, average hourly earnings have increased less than expected, causing some concern among traders.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish but Cautious

Though historical trends may point towards a weaker September, the current bullish momentum suggests a more optimistic outlook. However, economic vulnerabilities, particularly around employment and inflation, indicate that traders should proceed with caution. Markets seem to agree, with futures pricing indicating a 43.5% chance of a rate increase in late October.

Conclusion

Investors are left with a mixed bag of cues as they navigate the uncertain waters of September’s market. While recent performance and Federal Reserve indications point to a generally bullish sentiment, underlying vulnerabilities in employment and inflation should not be ignored. This cautious optimism may well set the tone for the rest of the month.

