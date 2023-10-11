Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Markets Eye Fed, Treasury Yields, and Big Mergers

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow posts fourth straight day of gains, defying higher-than-expected PPI data.

Exxon-Pioneer $59.5B merger heralds potential consolidation wave in the energy sector.

Despite fresh inflation worries, Wall Street optimism remains; Treasury yields ease.

DaVita and Fresenius see stocks plunge 15% on Ozempic kidney treatment breakthrough.

Markets Forge Ahead Despite Inflation Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions

Investors appeared undeterred by freshly released inflation data on Wednesday, sending the U.S. stock market modestly higher. Meanwhile, an eye-popping merger in the energy sector and fluctuating yields on Treasury bonds kept Wall Street on its toes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 44 points, making it the index’s fourth straight day of gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also edged up.

Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Commentary

Investor sentiment remained resilient despite the September Producer Price Index (PPI) coming in higher than anticipated, registering a 0.5% increase against the Dow Jones estimate of 0.3%. The PPI for September, although higher than estimates, actually represented a slowdown from the 0.7% rise seen in August. Alongside this, dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials earlier in the week contributed to easing yields on government bonds, offering some relief to market participants concerned about tightening monetary policy. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that the central bank would likely need to continue tightening policy to maintain price stability, a sentiment that adds to the mix of factors likely to influence short-term market direction.

Exxon-Pioneer Deal Energizes the Energy Sector

Shifting the spotlight to corporate America, Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources announced a blockbuster all-stock merger valued at $59.5 billion, making it the largest deal of the year. Exxon shares declined around 3%, but Pioneer saw a 1% gain as the deal promises to double Exxon’s production volume in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil fields in the United States. This merger could set the stage for further consolidation in the sector, thereby making energy stocks a key area to watch.

Ozempic Shakes Up the Healthcare Sector

Dramatic movements were also evident in the healthcare sector, particularly affecting dialysis providers. Shares of DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care both plummeted 15% after news broke about Ozempic’s effectiveness in treating kidney diseases. Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic, saw its stock surge 3.5% following the announcement.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bullish

The overall market sentiment appears bullish, but investors should remain cautious. In the short term, the market is keenly focused on Fed actions, Treasury yields, and corporate mergers. However, the geopolitical landscape and impending economic reports, including Thursday’s Consumer Price Index, may introduce new volatility. As such, while the market currently seems poised for a rebound, any disruptions on these fronts could rapidly shift the market mood.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

Based on the S&P 500’s daily chart data, the index is currently trading at 4368.54, comfortably above its 200-Day Moving Average of 4216.01, signaling bullish momentum.

However, it’s slightly below the 50-Day Moving Average of 4410.74, which might point to short-term consolidation.

The index is also hovering above its main support at 4197.68 and minor support at 4261.72, giving it a cushion to the downside.

While minor resistance at 4327.18 has been surpassed, the index faces an uphill battle with the main resistance at 4448.58.

The trend line support stands at 4319.00, indicating that the downside risk is somewhat limited for now.

Overall, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, contingent on breaking the main resistance and staying above trend line support.

