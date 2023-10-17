Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Johnson & Johnson Earnings Awaited Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures see nominal declines

Corporate earnings show promise, JNJ in focus

Geopolitical tensions and upcoming data add complexity

Market Outlook Tinged by Earnings and Geopolitical Uncertainties

U.S. stock futures are treading water on Tuesday morning, with nominal declines across Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures. The minor pullback comes despite an optimistic trading session on Monday, which saw gains in major averages. Treasury yields, usually a contrarian indicator for equities, also rose, hinting at investor anticipation for strong corporate earnings.

Corporate Earnings in Focus: Johnson & Johnson Takes Center Stage

Corporate earnings are in full swing, with roughly 11% of the companies in the S&P 500 index scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stands out among them, given its struggling year-to-date price performance, which has lagged its Dow counterparts. Wall Street expects the healthcare giant to post a year-over-year earnings growth of 12.6% to $2.51 per share. Although revenues are expected to decline by 11.6%, there is optimism surrounding JNJ’s procedural recovery and pharmaceutical sales, further buoyed by Wells Fargo’s ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock.

Mixed Signals: Financials Start Strong but Geopolitical Tensions Lurk

The financial sector provided some respite, as names like Charles Schwab and JPMorgan Chase have reported solid earnings. These strong numbers have elevated market sentiment, offsetting some concerns around escalating geopolitical tensions. The Israel-Hamas conflict, however, continues to cast a shadow, particularly around its potential to disrupt oil supplies from key Middle Eastern producers, chiefly Iran.

Upcoming Data and Biden’s Israel Visit Add Layers to Market Complexity

Further intricacies lie ahead with forthcoming economic data releases, including retail sales and industrial production figures for September. Investors will also be closely watching President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Biden’s trip comes at a tumultuous time for the region, adding another geopolitical element for traders to factor into their decisions.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Optimistic

Earnings and upcoming economic data lean bullish, but geopolitical risks serve as a counterbalance. In this complex landscape, investors should adopt a cautiously optimistic stance, staying alert to the market’s diverging indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index is currently trading at 4373.62, positioned between its 50-day and 200-day moving averages at 4402.03 and 4224.01, respectively. This suggests a neutral-to-bullish sentiment.

The index is also above its main and minor support levels at 4197.68 and 4261.72 and is showing strength by breaking through its minor resistance at 4327.18.

The trend line support sits at 4332.00, further validating the index’s current stability.

Market sentiment for S&P 500 appears cautiously optimistic, as price levels hover above key support levels and minor resistance.

