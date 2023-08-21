NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Jackson Hole Awaits as US Economy Resilience Shines

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street eyes Jackson Hole meeting for rate clues.

Nvidia’s stock shines, backed by AI growth potential.

Short-term forecast: cautious optimism.

Wall Street Awaits Jackson Hole Insights Amid Rate Hike Anticipation

Wall Street indices trended upward on Monday, with investors’ eyes fixed on the impending Jackson Hole meeting for potential clues on interest rate directions. Recent evidence highlighting the resilience of the U.S. economy has sparked debates, with some expecting the Federal Reserve to maintain elevated rates. Notably, the 10-year Treasury yield soared, nearing its highest point since 2007.

Equity Dynamics and Recent Trends

Daily US Nasdaq 100

Despite significant gains in 2021 buoyed by cooling inflation signs, the S&P 500 slipped by over 5% from its late July pinnacle. The technological sector, particularly growth stocks, bore the brunt, pulling down major U.S. stock indexes. However, on the brighter side, Tesla shares surged by 3.1% in pre-market dealings on Monday, leading the market’s rebound. Nvidia, following a laudable performance last week, ascended by 2.6%, further fueled by HSBC’s upward price target revision.

Investors Gauge Market’s Mood

Early 2023 displayed heightened pessimism, primarily steered by the market setbacks of 2022 and looming recession fears. However, a buoyant economy and subdued inflation attracted sidelined investors, propelling the S&P 500 by nearly 14%. Despite this, recent indicators reveal dwindling cash reserves, suggesting limited fuel for future rallies. A telling sign is the Bank of America survey, which unveiled that cash allocations have dipped to their lowest in nearly two years.

In the Spotlight: Nvidia and Artificial Intelligence

Daily NVIDIA Corp

With a nearly 6% uptick last week, Nvidia stands out, especially with its impending earnings announcement this Wednesday. Market enthusiasts speculate positive earnings driven by advancements in artificial intelligence. A strong indication from Nvidia about AI-driven growth could further boost investor confidence.

Global Concerns: China’s Property Crisis

Apart from local concerns, Wall Street remains wary of China’s escalating property debacle, especially following China Evergrande Group’s move to seek U.S. bankruptcy protection. The resultant turbulence from China’s property sector concerns and bond yield hikes has rendered the market particularly susceptible to fluctuations.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish with Caution

In the lead-up to third-quarter earnings announcements in October, market volatility might persist. However, there’s latent optimism, considering historical data. Typically, during Federal Reserve’s tightening pauses, the S&P 500 has registered a 14% appreciation. Although optimism is on the rise, its extremity remains at bay, with prospects for continued economic growth looming on the horizon.

