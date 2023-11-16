Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors Shift Focus to Walmart’s Earnings, Rate Hike Pause

FXEmpire.com -

Investors anticipate key economic data and Fed remarks.

Walmart’s earnings key to retail market sentiment.

Inflation data sparks optimism for interest rate pause.

Investor Focus Shifts to Economic Data and Retail Earnings

Following the release of key inflation reports, investors are now shifting their focus to upcoming economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials. Key topics such as jobless claims, industrial production, and housing market data, due on Thursday, are in the spotlight. Additionally, investors are keenly awaiting insights from Fed officials like Cleveland President Loretta Mester and New York President John Williams.

Retail Earnings: Spotlight on Walmart

The earnings reports from major retail players, particularly Walmart, are poised to capture significant attention. Walmart is expected to report earnings per share of $1.52 and revenue of $159.72 billion, according to consensus estimates. As the holiday season approaches, the market is betting on Walmart’s ability to drive sales, bolstered by its robust grocery segment and e-commerce investments.

Walmart’s Stock and Market Dynamics

Daily Walmart

Walmart’s stock reached an all-time high on Monday, reflecting its strong performance and market share gains, especially against competitors like Target. The company’s focus on low prices and a mix of basic goods has contributed to its success. However, there are concerns about whether heightened expectations could impact its upcoming earnings report.

Market Outlook Amidst Retail Reports

The anticipation of Walmart’s earnings report has had a muted impact on S&P 500 futures, with minimal changes observed. This caution follows a positive response to recent inflation data, which sparked gains on Wall Street. The PPI’s significant decline and CPI’s stabilization are fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve might halt interest rate hikes, potentially benefiting the broader market.

Short-Term Forecast: Optimism in the Market

With recent inflation data suggesting a cooling trend, there’s growing optimism that the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes. This sentiment, combined with a historically strong market season, suggests that the current rally could have enduring strength, offering a positive short-term outlook for the market.

Technical Analysis

DailyE-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, with its current daily price at 4516.75, is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 4287.84 and 4368.54 respectively. This positioning above key moving averages indicates a bullish trend in the medium to long term.

The index is currently situated between the minor support level of 4494.00 and the minor resistance level of 4562.50. Its proximity to the minor resistance suggests potential for upward movement, especially if it surpasses this threshold.

Overall, the index’s positioning relative to its moving averages and support-resistance levels suggests a bullish market sentiment, with room for further upside gains if the minor resistance level is breached.

