Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors’ Gaze Turns to McDonald’s Earnings

McDonald’s Q3 earnings highly anticipated

Fed decision could shift market sentiment

Tech sector vulnerable amid rate hike fears

Market Jitters Continue as Investors Await McDonald’s Earnings

With the S&P 500 still mired in correction territory, U.S. stock futures are hinting at a modest rebound, signaling some respite in a market fraught with volatility.

As investors brace for a turbulent week ahead, all eyes are on today’s Q3 earnings report from McDonald’s, a pivotal Dow Jones component. Despite losing about 2% since the year’s onset, the fast-food behemoth remains a focus of optimism among analysts. They anticipate a year-over-year earnings-per-share rise of 5.6% to $2.83, alongside an 8.9% surge in revenue to $6.2 billion.

All Eyes on the Fed

Daily McDonalds Corporation

As the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting draws near, anticipation builds over the central bank’s next moves. While the Fed is expected to maintain its current benchmark interest rate, traders remain hopeful for signals that the central bank might halt rate hikes for the rest of the year.

A further rate hike seems more likely than not, especially with persistent inflation rates at 3.7%, significantly above the Fed’s 2% target. However, strong GDP growth of 4.9% in Q3 2023 has led some to speculate that rates might remain unchanged.

Tech Sector Under Pressure

The spotlight will also shine on Apple, which reports its earnings on Thursday. Tech stocks have been hit hardest amid rising interest rates, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 12% from its 2023 high. Recent disappointing earnings from Big Tech players like Google-parent Alphabet have further aggravated the situation, driving all three major U.S. indices towards their third consecutive negative month.

Interest Rates and the Labor Market

The 10-year Treasury yield, after peaking at over 5% last week, settled at 4.84%. This Friday’s October jobs report could offer the Federal Reserve more context on whether to proceed with rate hikes. Investors are eyeing this data, hoping that a slowdown in labor market growth may encourage the Fed to maintain the status quo on interest rates for the remainder of the year.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bearish

Given the array of economic crosswinds and upcoming events, the market’s short-term outlook appears cautiously bearish. While McDonald’s earnings could provide a temporary lift, the broader concerns about the Federal Reserve’s actions and the tech sector’s vulnerability continue to weigh down market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index (SPX)

The S&P 500 Index’s current daily price of 4117.36 is trading below both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 4240.24 and 4361.53 respectively, indicating a bearish trend. While minor support is at 4050.56, the index faces resistance at 4197.68 and a more significant level at 4261.72.

With these factors in mind, the market sentiment appears to be bearish. The index is more susceptible to testing its minor support level, and any attempt to rally will likely face resistance, especially at the 200-day moving average, which serves as a critical psychological barrier for investors.

