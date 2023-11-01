Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors Cautious as Fed Decision Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Market on edge as Fed decision looms, with Jerome Powell expected to strike a measured hawkish tone.

Futures markets indicate a dip across Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100, reflecting investor caution.

Post-market earnings shake sentiment: Yum China disappoints, while Advanced Micro Devices rebounds.

Rising Treasury yields near 16-year highs, intensifying the spotlight on Fed’s upcoming policy statement.

Wall Street Braces for Fed Decision Amid Market Jitters

Stock futures dipped modestly on Wednesday as the market braced for the Federal Reserve’s imminent policy decision on interest rates, capping off a turbulent month. The expectation is for Chair Jerome Powell to adopt a hawkish stance, albeit not to the extent that would destabilize the stock market. Any extreme move would risk sending yields tumbling and triggering turmoil in the bond markets.

As of 08:45 GMT, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 93 points, or 0.30%. Likewise, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were each off by roughly 0.30%.

Market Movers and Shakers

In recent after-hours trading activity, notable stock moves have cast a shadow on investor sentiment. Yum China Holdings plummeted 9.2% after missing Q3 revenue estimates, while Match Group shares took a 6.9% hit due to uninspiring revenue forecasts for Q4. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices managed to stay afloat, reversing its earlier losses with better-than-expected earnings and revenue figures.

The Fed’s Balancing Act

The main event, however, is the Fed’s policy decision. Current CME FedWatch data suggests an over 99% probability that interest rates will hold steady, giving traders little reason to expect a rate change.

Investors are especially focused on signals from Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) regarding the course of future policy. Powell is expected to tread carefully, as a hawkish tone could trigger a market sell-off, particularly when Treasury yields are near 16-year highs.

The Macro-Economic Landscape

Amidst this, traders are also parsing other key financial data. The Treasury Department is set to release details on its funding needs, shedding light on how it plans to manage the $33.7 trillion national debt. This information comes just ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report and follows better-than-expected Q3 economic growth figures. Market participants are increasingly cautious due to rising long-end Treasury rates and lingering inflation concerns.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

The market seems cautiously optimistic. Traders anticipate Powell to reiterate a “proceed carefully” stance, quelling concerns about any imminent rate hikes. While no drastic policy changes are expected, the overall sentiment leans bullish, at least until the Fed provides clearer signs of its future course of action.

Traders could be trying to establish a support base. While this could lead to slow uptrend, we’re not likely to “rocket” higher until there is peace in the Middle East or the Fed clearly states it is finished raising rates.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is currently trading at 4193.81, which is below both the 200-day moving average of 4242.13 and the 50-day moving average of 4353.36. This indicates a bearish short-term and intermediate-term trend.

The index is also slightly below the minor resistance level of 4197.68 but well above the minor support of 4050.56.

In light of these factors, the prevailing market sentiment leans bearish, suggesting traders might exercise caution and consider protective measures in anticipation of potential downside swings. Additionally, given the prolonged decrease, give a trend time to develop unless you have a knack for picking bottoms.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.