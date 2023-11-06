Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investor Optimism High as US Futures Extend Gains

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Equity futures up, signaling bullish market continuation.

Last week marked year’s best for Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq.

Fed’s rate hike pause hopes boost investor sentiment.

U.S. Equity Futures Hint at Continued Rally

U.S. equity futures signal a modestly higher opening on Monday, maintaining the upbeat momentum after recording the strongest week of the year across major indices.

Market’s Best Performance

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all riding the wave of last week’s robust performance, echoing sentiments of an economic rebound. This positive trend marks a significant shift from the previous year, with the Dow posting its most substantial weekly gain since October 2022, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their best since November of the same year.

Factors Fueling Optimism

Driving this optimism are factors such as oversold market conditions, robust earnings reports, and expectations of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes nearing an end. A notable dip in bond yields, spurred by a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report, further bolstered equities, though Treasury yields have seen a slight uptick on Monday.

Market Watch and Earnings Updates

Investors are not only tracking the broader market trends but also closely observing Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial earnings leap and record cash holdings. While earnings season is nearing its end, significant reports from companies like Walt Disney and Occidental Petroleum, coupled with further guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, are expected to sway the market trajectory.

Short-term Outlook: Bullish

The near-term market forecast leans bullish, as traders balance the latest labor market data against hopes that the Fed may pause its interest rate increases. The upcoming week’s lighter economic schedule, highlighted by anticipated speeches from Fed officials, could shed more light on this outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index’s current daily price of 4358.35 stands above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicative of bullish sentiment.

This positioning relative to the 200-day average at 4247.61 suggests a longer-term uptrend, while surpassing the 50-day average of 4347.64 points to near-term positive momentum.

The current price also sits comfortably above the main support level of 4261.72, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

It’s noteworthy that the current price is nearing the minor resistance level at 4448.58, which could serve as a pivotal point; a breakout above this could signal further upward potential, whereas a rejection could lead to a retest of supports.

