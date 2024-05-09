Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Initial Claims Surge Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

U.S. Stock Market Sees Uplift Amid Economic Signals

The U.S. stock market is trading higher at the mid-session on Thursday, recovering from a stagnant performance earlier in the week. The S&P 500 edged closer to its record level, now less than 1% away, following a challenging April.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains, propelled by optimistic investor sentiment towards potential Federal Reserve policy adjustments. The blue chip Dow is trying to close higher for a seventh straight session.

At 16:00 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 39217.83, up 161.44, or +0.41%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5201.25, up 13.58 or +0.26% and the Nasdaq 100 Index is trading 16328.15, up 25.39 or +0.16%.

Economic Indicators and Market Reactions

Recent economic data has played a pivotal role in shaping market trends. Notably, an unexpected increase in unemployment claims was reported, with the figures rising to 231,000 for the week ending May 4, which is higher than the anticipated 214,000. This marks the highest level since late August 2023. Although this rise in jobless claims might typically signal economic cooling, it coincides with a series of robust hiring over recent months, painting a complex picture of the labor market.

Further economic insights came from continuing job claims, which also saw an increase, alongside the four-week moving average of claims. These figures suggest a possible slowing in the labor market, though not drastically enough to spark major economic concerns. Following this data, Treasury yields showed a slight decline, reflecting a growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates.

Company Performance Highlights

Certain companies stood out in Thursday’s trading session. Home Depot and Caterpillar both surged, each climbing over 1.5%. Meanwhile, Equinix and Yeti Holdings also made significant gains following positive earnings reports. In contrast, Airbnb and Beyond Meat faced declines despite exceeding profit expectations, with their future revenue forecasts failing to impress investors.

Treasury and Fed Outlook

The bond market reacted subtly to the unfolding economic narrative, with the 10-year Treasury yield decreasing slightly. These movements align with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, indicating a potential shift towards lowering interest rates amidst manageable inflation levels and mixed economic signals.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The current economic indicators, combined with corporate earnings, suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for the U.S. stock market. Investors seem to be encouraged by the potential for a Federal Reserve rate cut. However, the increase in unemployment claims could be a precursor to more significant economic shifts, necessitating close monitoring in the weeks ahead. Overall, the market is expected to maintain a bullish trend in the short term, supported by favorable monetary conditions and resilient corporate performance.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The benchmark S&P 500 Index is edging higher at the mid-session on Thursday. Bullish investors are trying to drive the market further away from the 50-day moving average at 5188.66, which is new support. The more the index can exceed this moving average, the stronger the intermediate trend it represents.

On the upside, the nearest target is the April 10 minor top at 5285.00.

