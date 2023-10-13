Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Inflation Worries, Earnings Causing Early Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures signal a bearish open as Wall Street gears up for pivotal earnings reports.

Inflation fears resurge after a 0.4% uptick in September’s Consumer Price Index.

Dollar General’s leadership overhaul and downgraded profit forecast stir retail sector.

Financial sector on edge as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup ready Q3 reports.

Market Braces for Earnings Amid Volatility

U.S. stock futures signaled a bearish start to the trading day on Friday as investors await pivotal earnings reports from leading financial institutions.

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite futures all retreated, erasing some of the week’s earlier gains. This skittish behavior comes despite the indices each trending positively for the week and shaking off consecutive losses from previous weeks.

Meanwhile, lingering fears of stubborn inflation persist, particularly after September’s Consumer Price Index showed a 0.4% uptick, fueling concerns of more aggressive interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

Dollar General in Leadership Flux

In the retail sector, Dollar General‘s stock saw a nearly 8% uptick in extended trading as the company announced the reappointment of Todd Vasos as CEO, replacing Jeff Owen. Owen’s leadership period was marked by stagnating sales growth and increasing scrutiny over workplace conditions. Alongside this executive shake-up, Dollar General revised its full-year profit projections downward, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already jittery market environment.

Earnings Season Kicks Off

Wall Street is eyeing the third-quarter earnings reports from banking giants JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup with apprehension. The financial sector already faces challenges ranging from stringent regulatory capital requirements to looming recession fears, adding to investor nervousness.

However, some experts argue that the market might be overestimating the downside. Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer at Laffer Tengler Investments, for example, posits that we could see earnings surprise on the upside, as companies are better poised to manage current economic conditions than many believe.

Sectors in Focus

The tech and industrial sectors are likely to be the frontrunners in an end-of-year market rally, suggests Tengler. This is noteworthy given the comparatively unimpressive performance of certain banking stocks like Wells Fargo and Citigroup, which have struggled to keep up with the S&P Bank ETF. Both have shown mixed results over the past month and will be under the microscope as they report their earnings.

Tentative Sentiment Ahead

With a plethora of crucial financial data slated for release, the market’s sentiment seems cautious but not entirely negative. Earnings reports and preliminary consumer sentiment data for October will be closely scrutinized for signals on market direction. It promises to be a decisive day for investors, who will look to navigate through the current uncertainties and position themselves for the last quarter of the year.

Technical Analysis

Daily Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stands at 33631.15, below both the 200-day moving average of 33814.81 and the 50-day moving average of 34371.85. This positioning typically indicates a bearish sentiment and may signal further downside potential.

The current price also marks a decline compared to the previous daily close of 33804.88, reinforcing the bearish outlook. ‘

The underperformance relative to both key moving averages becomes even more critical in assessing market sentiment. Based on these technical indicators, the current market sentiment for the Dow Jones appears bearish. However, momentum can shift to the upside if buyers recover the 200-day moving average at 33814.81.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

