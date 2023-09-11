NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Inflation Concerns, Tech Updates Steer Market’s Direction

Highlights

Renewed apprehension on Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Tech giants Oracle, Adobe, and Apple’s pivotal week ahead.

Alibaba faces leadership shifts; stocks drop 3.5%.

Market Anticipation

Stock futures saw minimal change early Monday, while investors eagerly anticipate forthcoming economic data and tech company earnings. With a focus on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indexes, last week closed on a high, despite it being a losing week for all three.

Inflation Watch

The week ahead is particularly pivotal for investors eyeing inflation data. After last week’s unexpected robust economic indicators, there’s a renewed apprehension regarding the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate hikes. The CME Group’s Fed Watch tool shows a 40% probability of a rate rise in November. Inflation report releases on Wednesday and Thursday, focusing on consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings, will also play a decisive role. Both reports are predicted to highlight the growing influence of escalating oil prices.

Tech Titans and Retail Insights

In the tech sphere, bigwigs Oracle and Adobe are set to update their financial status on Monday and Thursday respectively. Additionally, Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday is expected to unveil the iPhone 15. Notably, Apple faced a downturn last week due to China’s proposed iPhone ban in governmental and state-owned sectors. Meanwhile, Thursday will provide insights into retail sales data, followed by the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday, providing clarity on potential consumer spending patterns.

Federal Reserve’s Next Move

With inflation data for August on the horizon, the Federal Reserve’s subsequent monetary strategies are under scrutiny. The data’s implications on the Fed’s interest rate decisions remain paramount, especially given rising concerns about potential rate increases. Despite the expectation for the Fed to maintain rates in the upcoming meeting, there is ambiguity surrounding decisions for the rest of the year.

Corporate Shake-Up

Lastly, in corporate news, Alibaba, the Chinese tech behemoth, reported a 3.5% stock drop on Monday. The unexpected departure of CEO Daniel Zhang, not only from Alibaba Group but also from its cloud business, marked significant shifts within the company’s leadership structure. Eddie Wu is poised to step in, assuming dual roles as CEO and chairman of the cloud business.

Short-Term Outlook

The market displays a mixture of caution and anticipation, with an overall bearish sentiment due to inflation worries and significant tech sector movements.

