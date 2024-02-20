Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Home Depot Outperforms in Earnings Amid Sales Decline

FXEmpire.com -

Market Overview

Early Tuesday, S&P 500 futures experienced a decline, marking a cautious tone for the week. The drop reflects investor unease following a week of losses. This trend interrupts over a month of consistent gains in the market.

At 13:00 GMT, Dow Jones futures are trading 38566.00, down 131.00 or -0.34%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5003.25, down 16.50 or -0.33% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17668.00, down 76.00 or -0.43%.

Corporate Developments

Major corporate movements are influencing market sentiments. Capital One’s announcement of acquiring Discover Financial Services in a $35.3 billion deal caused varied reactions; Capital One shares dropped by 3.5%, while Discover’s soared by 16.3%. Walmart’s acquisition of TV-maker Vizio for $2.3 billion and a strong quarterly report, showing a 6% revenue increase, positively impacted its stock. Home Depot, despite a 3% fall in quarterly sales, surpassed earnings expectations, signaling resilience amid market challenges.

Financial Sector Movements

The financial sector is particularly active, with Capital One’s acquisition of Discover representing a significant reshaping of the landscape. This deal, crucial in the 2024 financial sector, anticipates a change in the dynamics of credit card offerings and deposit bases.

Treasury Yields and Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields indicate a cautious market, with slight declines in both 2-year and 10-year yields. Recent economic data, particularly the producer price index, underscore concerns about persistent inflation. These inflation figures suggest that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts, a significant factor affecting market expectations.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, the market is likely to remain sensitive to corporate news and economic data releases. Investors are expected to closely monitor further developments in the financial sector and the implications of Walmart’s and Home Depot’s performances on the retail industry. The anticipation of Federal Reserve’s next moves, especially in response to inflation data, will be a key determinant of market direction in the coming days. Overall, caution and close observation of unfolding events will characterize the market’s short-term outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are lower on Tuesday as traders continue to reject the 5059.25 – 5066.50 resistance area. This suggests investors are shying away from buying strength in favor of value.

If the selling pressure continues then look for a test of last week’s low at 4936.50. This is a crucial level on the daily chart. Should it fail as support, prices could retreat all the way to the uptrending 50-day moving average at 4857.27.

