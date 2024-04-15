Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Goldman Reports Strong First Quarter Earnings, Retail Sales Resilient

Morning Optimism Subsides Amid Geopolitical Concerns

The major U.S. stock indexes showed a mixed performance mid-session Monday, having retreated from earlier gains. Early enthusiasm was sparked by prospects that the Middle East conflict would not escalate further, boosted further by robust earnings from Goldman Sachs and strong retail sales data.

At 15:24 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 38047.85, up 64.61 or +0.17%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5126.71, up 3.30 or +0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite is trading 16152.44, down 22.65 or -0.14%.

Geopolitical Developments and Market Impact

Over the weekend, tensions flared as Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel, marking a significant escalation. Although most were intercepted, the potential for retaliation keeps the markets on edge. In the commodities sector, gold prices pulled back from recent highs as traders digested the geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global markets. Conversely, oil prices dipped, relinquishing recent gains, amidst hopes for a measured response from Israel to the attacks.

Corporate Earnings Lift Spirits

Goldman Sachs reported a strong first quarter, surpassing expectations with profits boosted by a surge in trading and investment banking activities. The news propelled its shares upward, reflecting confidence in the financial sector’s resilience despite broader market uncertainties.

Mixed Corporate Updates

In other corporate news, Tesla announced significant workforce reductions, over 10% of its global staff, indicating a strategic shift to streamline operations for future growth phases. Meanwhile, Logitech faced a downgrade due to tempered growth expectations, contrasting with Masimo, which received an upgrade on improving business prospects.

Economic Indicators

U.S. retail sales outperformed expectations, suggesting sustained consumer spending despite inflationary pressures. However, the National Association of Home Builders reported stagnant homebuilder confidence, highlighting ongoing concerns about interest rates and economic conditions.

Short-Term Market Outlook

Looking forward, traders are dealing with a split market scenario: strong corporate earnings on one side and ongoing geopolitical and economic worries on the other. Market participants are proceeding with caution, weighing these critical elements during the session. The near-term outlook tilts bearish due to last week’s technical setbacks, yet some traders remain hopeful. They’re betting on a bounce back driven by solid earnings and a potential easing of geopolitical strife, provided there are no fresh escalations.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are better on Monday, but well off their high as the benchmark continues to straddle the 50-day moving average at 5182.54. This intermediate trend indicator is likely to determine the direction of the market into the close on Monday.

The price action suggests limited gains over the 50-day MA with the possibility of a steep break under it.

