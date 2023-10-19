Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Trend Lower as Powell’s Hawkish Stance Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Futures down ahead of cash market opening

Dow Transports face worst day since April due to struggling airlines

Tesla stumbles, Netflix soars in after-hours trading

Powell expected to maintain hawkish tone on interest rates

Mixed Bag for Equities

U.S. stock index futures are wobbling ahead of Thursday’s cash market open. As of 09:09 GMT, Dow Jones futures are down by 105 points, or 0.31%. Similarly, both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.32% and 0.23%, respectively. The market’s shaky disposition follows a volatile Wednesday session where surging Treasury yields led to a significant sell-off, contributing to the Dow shedding over 330 points.

Tech Giants Take a Hit, While Netflix Soars

Investors are also scrutinizing after-hours trading movements. Tesla, the electric vehicle powerhouse, tumbled 4% after reporting Q3 earnings and revenue that fell short of market expectations. Meanwhile, Netflix bucked the trend, with shares soaring nearly 13% after-hours thanks to a third-quarter profit that surpassed estimates.

Rate Hike Looms; Airlines Drag Down Dow Transports

The rising yields have also cast a shadow over other sectors. Wednesday was particularly brutal for the Dow Transports, marking its worst day since April, with airlines taking a substantial hit. United Airlines plummeted 9.7%, while Alaska Air and American Airlines also reported significant losses. The upward movement in yields continues to raise questions around the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy, and all eyes are now focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech.

Powell’s Speech: A Pivotal Moment

Interest rates are taking center stage again as traders anticipate Powell’s keynote address at 16:00 GMT. According to Nuveen’s Chief Investment Officer, Saira Malik, markets should not expect Powell to deviate from a hawkish stance. With inflation still a concern and the job market robust, Powell is likely to maintain his hawkish narrative, raising the possibility of one more rate hike this year.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bearish Amid Powell’s Upcoming Remarks

The immediate outlook for U.S. stock index futures is bearish, heightened by the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next moves. With Treasury yields having recently hit multi-year highs, market participants are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the central bank’s stance on interest rates and monetary policy.

Should Powell echo the hawkish sentiment as expected, traders could see further downward pressure on equities. Proceed with caution; Powell’s words could very well serve as the catalyst for the market’s next significant move.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index at 4314.59 is hovering just below its 50-day moving average of 4395.43, signaling a potentially bearish outlook in the short term. However, it remains above the 200-day moving average of 4229.01, suggesting longer-term bullishness.

The index is also skirting above minor support at 4261.72 and main support at 4197.68, critical levels to watch for further downside.

Although trend line support sits at 4339.00, the asset failed to maintain this level, indicating potential for further decline.

Given these factors, current market sentiment leans cautiously bearish.

