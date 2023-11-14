Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Hold as Inflation Report Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures cautious before key inflation report.

Dow steady, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures modestly up.

Inflation report to guide Fed’s rate decision.

Investors Await Inflation Report

U.S. stock index futures indicated a tentative start to Tuesday as investors awaited an inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures remained steady, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures saw modest gains.

Market Reaction to Earnings and Rate Hike Prospects

A recent rebound in major indexes was driven by a strong earnings season and the belief that interest rate hikes might be reaching a peak. However, Monday’s close saw the S&P 500 slightly lower, with the Nasdaq and Dow also showing mixed responses as focus shifted to the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Inflation Expectations and Market Sentiment

Economists are forecasting a 3.3% rise in October’s CPI, a slight decrease from September. A higher-than-expected CPI could challenge the notion that the Fed is finished raising rates, while a lower figure might reinforce it. Currently, there’s an 86% chance that rates will hold steady in December, as projected by the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Credit Rating and Government Shutdown Concerns

Adding to market uncertainty, Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit outlook to “negative,” citing fiscal deficits. This comes alongside concerns of a potential U.S. government shutdown, with contentious stopgap measures being discussed in Congress.

Corporate Earnings and Economic Indicators

On the corporate front, Home Depot will report earnings before Tuesday’s bell, with analysts anticipating a year-over-year decline. Additionally, economic data releases and Fed officials’ remarks throughout the day will be closely monitored for further market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index E-mini Futures

The E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are currently positioned above key moving averages, signaling a bullish momentum in the market.

With the price at 4433.75, it comfortably surpasses the 200-day moving average of 4283.89 and the 50-day moving average of 4364.83, suggesting a positive trend.

The market also holds above the minor support level at 4424.50, indicating that buyers are maintaining control as they navigate towards the resistance levels at 4494.00 and further up at 4562.50.

This positioning presents a scenario where sustained buying pressure could lead to a test of these upper barriers. However, the proximity to the minor support level warrants attention as any shift in market dynamics could test this threshold’s resilience.

