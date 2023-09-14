NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Firm Trade Ahead of PPI, Retail Sales Reports

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock futures edged higher, with Dow futures up 0.22% ahead of the August PPI release.

Central bank’s upcoming decisions shadowed by the 97% probability of steady September rates.

Softbank shares dip as subsidiary, Arm, prices its IPO at $51, valuing it at over $54 billion.

US Stock Futures Rise Ahead of PPI Release

US stock futures climbed Thursday morning, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing by 77 points or 0.22%. This movement came in anticipation of the August producer price index (PPI), a crucial measure of wholesale inflation. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also saw modest increases, by 0.32% and 0.35%, respectively. This is despite the 30-stock Dow losing 0.2% during Wednesday’s session, primarily due to a decline in 3M shares. However, both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 managed to close in the green, up by nearly 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.

Impact of Recent CPI Readings on the Market

Daily Nasdaq 100

The August reading of the consumer price index (CPI) held immense significance for traders. The core CPI, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.3% from July and 4.3% YoY. These figures somewhat exceeded economists’ expectations, leading to heightened market speculations. The data fueled uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary decisions. The central bank’s stance on interest rates, influenced by economic indicators like inflation, has been the subject of keen observation. As it stands, there’s a 97% chance the rates will remain unchanged in the Fed’s September meeting. However, future sessions might see a shift, with a 40% possibility of a rate hike announcement in November.

Treasuries and Further Economic Reports

U.S. Treasury yields remained largely unchanged as market participants pondered inflation’s trajectory after the recent CPI announcement. Specifically, the 10-year Treasury saw a minor increment to 4.2545%.

As we move forward, traders have their eyes on the imminent release of the PPI, expected to rise by 0.4%, slightly outpacing July’s 0.3% gain. Upcoming retail sales figures and Friday’s consumer sentiment report will also play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment.

Arm Announces IPO Pricing

On the global front, shares of Japanese holding giant Softbank experienced a dip after its subsidiary, Arm, announced its IPO pricing at $51 per share. This IPO values Arm, set to trade on the Nasdaq, at an impressive fully diluted market capitalization of over $54 billion. Softbank is expected to retain control of approximately 90% of Arm’s outstanding shares.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish with Volatility

While the central bank might hold steady on rates for now, markets will likely see increased volatility. Futures data suggests a near-even split on the possibility of a rate increase in November. This uncertainty, combined with other economic indicators, makes a bullish short-term forecast with a side of volatility through year-end highly probable. Assets that have pushed the market up this year might soon appear overvalued in light of rising yields.

