Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Earnings Reports Stir Uncertainty as Wall Street Teeters

Highlights

United, J.B. Hunt report disappointing earnings

83% of companies beat low earnings estimates

Fed’s Harker hints at stable interest rates

Procter & Gamble reports before the opening bell.

Earnings Dominate as Markets Wobble

U.S. stock futures pointed to a cautious start as earnings season kicks into high gear, overshadowing geopolitical tensions and shifting focus to upcoming key financial reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 66 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were also in the red.

Earnings Set Market Tone as Wall Street Proceeds Cautiously

As the earnings season advances, notable reports from United Airlines and J.B. Hunt have cast a somber mood. United’s shares dropped 4% in premarket trading due to a bleak earnings outlook fueled by elevated fuel costs and halted Tel Aviv flights, despite beating last quarter’s expectations.

J.B. Hunt wasn’t far behind, its stock losing 3.6% following disappointing earnings. Adding to the complex earnings picture, Interactive Brokers and Omnicom saw their shares decline by more than 4% and 1.4% respectively in after-hours trading.

The lackluster reports have set a cautious backdrop for other high-profile earnings due this week, with Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble, and Travelers set to announce before Wednesday’s bell, while Netflix and Tesla will report after the market closes.

The broader market has offered mixed signals. FactSet data shows that 83% of companies have so far beaten earnings estimates, although the Dow and S&P 500 remained relatively flat, and the Nasdaq posted a slight loss in the last session.

Interest Rates and Economic Data

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker’s comments on stable interest rates offered some solace, but the bond market seemed to tell a different story. Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note spiked following stronger-than-expected September retail sales. Wall Street now turns its eyes to housing starts and building permits data due for September.

Outlook: Earnings in Focus but Caution Prevails

While earnings reports are painting a mixed picture, the general mood on Wall Street is one of caution. With the majority of companies beating low-set expectations, investors are keenly watching guidance and economic indicators for future market direction. Short-term sentiment appears to lean bearish as traders weigh the multitude of influencing factors, from earnings to economic data.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The current daily price of the S&P 500 at 4373.21 is below its 50-day moving average of 4399.12, suggesting short-term bearishness. However, it is above its 200-day moving average of 4226.63, indicating a longer-term bullish trend.

The asset is holding near the minor resistance level at 4327.18 and well above the main and minor support levels. The trend line support sits at 4332.00, acting as a key level to watch for potential downside acceleration.

Despite short-term bearishness, the overall market sentiment leans bullish due to the asset’s position relative to the uptrending support line and the 200-day moving average and support levels.

Trader reaction to 4332.00 sets the tone on Wednesday.

