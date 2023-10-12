Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: CPI Impact On Federal Reserve Policy Sets Tone

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures indicate a positive opening, pushing through a medley of market signals.

Upcoming CPI data poised to be a significant determinant in Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this month.

Federal Reserve reveals internal discord on rate strategy, magnifying market unpredictability.

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Inflation Watch

As traders sift through a myriad of economic indicators and geopolitical tensions, U.S. stock futures signaled a positive opening. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures tacked on 128 points, marking a 0.38% increase, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both notched a 0.4% uptick.

All eyes are on the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, a critical metric that may significantly sway Federal Reserve policy. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones project a 0.3% month-over-month increase and a 3.6% annual rise, numbers that could determine whether the Fed opts to raise or maintain interest rates in its late October meeting.

Federal Reserve Policy Quagmire

The CPI report is especially noteworthy given its timing—right on the heels of a stronger-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI). In addition, the Federal Reserve’s internal dynamics seem to be complicating the monetary outlook. Recent minutes from the Fed’s September assembly disclosed marked divisions over interest rate paths, adding a layer of unpredictability. This internal discord makes forthcoming statements from Fed presidents Raphael Bostic and Susan Collins pivotal for gauging the central bank’s future stance.

Geopolitical Concerns and Market Impact

The ongoing Israel-Hamas skirmish continues to unsettle global markets, stoking fears of a possible oil supply crunch. Should tensions escalate and spill over to neighboring oil-producing nations, this could send fuel prices skyrocketing. These geopolitical undercurrents not only add a layer of market volatility but could also become factors the Fed considers when setting monetary policy.

Corporate Earnings and Job Data

While inflation numbers carry weight, the market is also keeping tabs on other key data points. Weekly jobless claims are in the queue, and their trend could have implications for economic stability and, indirectly, Fed actions. The earnings season is about to go into full swing, with companies like Delta Air Lines and Walgreens Boots Alliance slated to unveil their quarterly performance.

Short-Term Outlook: Guardedly Bullish

Overall, market sentiment in the short term leans bullish but with caveats. The major stock indices closed with modest gains on Wednesday, continuing a four-day winning streak. However, the upbeat mood remains vulnerable to a range of factors, from incoming inflation data and Fed policy shifts to geopolitical upheavals. Traders are treading carefully, poised to react to a dynamic set of variables that could swing market directions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq 100 Index

The Nasdaq 100 Index is showing bullish tendencies, trading at 15241.12, which is notably above its 200-day moving average of 13701.31 and slightly above its 50-day moving average of 15073.39.

This positioning indicates underlying strength and a bullish sentiment in both short-term and long-term contexts. Being above these crucial averages, the index could attract more buying interest, serving as a foundational base for further upside movement.

Overall, the moving averages point to a prevailing bullish market sentiment for the Nasdaq 100 Index. Trader reaction to the 50-day moving average is likely to set the tone.

