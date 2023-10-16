Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Cautiously Bullish Amid Earnings, Geopolitical Risks

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 futures signal bullish open despite mixed past week.

Mideast tensions add volatility, dimming strong earnings outlook.

Earnings season picks up; focus on Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America.

U.S. stance on Israeli-Hamas conflict amplifies market risk.

Market Eyes Earnings Amid Mideast Tensions

Stock futures signaled a positive opening this Monday, setting the stage for a week jam-packed with corporate earnings. Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq-100 futures were all in the green at 09:12 GMT, bouncing back from a mixed session last week. But as investors gear up for quarterly reports from industry giants like Johnson & Johnson and Bank of America, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add an extra layer of volatility.

Israeli-Hamas Conflict Unnerves Wall Street

The Israeli-Hamas conflict is intensifying, overshadowing otherwise positive market indicators. Investors are increasingly cautious about the conflict’s potential to disrupt an already tense market. This caution is illustrated by last week’s oil price surge—more than 5%—as the Mideast conflict cast shadows over regional oil production.

Earnings Season in Full Swing

Amid geopolitical concerns, earnings season is set to accelerate with 11% of the S&P 500 companies reporting this week. Notable reports are expected from Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Netflix, and Tesla. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have already set a positive tone, posting gains of 1.5% and 3%, respectively.

Geopolitical Risk Amplified by U.S. Stance

Washington’s stance is also shaping market dynamics. U.S. President Joe Biden’s warnings against an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza and the Senate’s intention to expedite military aid to Israel heighten geopolitical risks. This, coupled with Biden’s comments on eliminating Hamas, makes for an uncertain investment environment.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

While earnings reports are likely to buoy market sentiment, escalating conflicts and their potential impact on oil prices and broader market stability make for a cautiously bullish outlook. Investors will also keep an eye on the Empire State Index for October, due to be released at 12:30 GMT today.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index is currently trading at 4327.79, hovering just above its minor support level of 4261.72 but slightly below the 50-day moving average of 4404.11.

While the index is above the 200-day moving average of 4221.06, indicating a generally bullish longer-term trend, its recent price action suggests some near-term bearishness as it is also below its trend line support of 4329.31.

Main support and resistance levels are observed at 4197.68 and 4448.58, respectively, setting the range for potential price fluctuation.

Overall, the current market sentiment leans cautiously bullish, supported by the 200-day moving average but tempered by the immediate price action and levels of support.

