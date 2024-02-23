Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Bullish Trends Persist Amid Strong Earnings

U.S. Stock Pre-Market Overview: Bullish Sentiment Gains Momentum

The U.S. stock market is currently experiencing significant bullish momentum, primarily fueled by strong corporate earnings. The standout performance of Nvidia’s quarterly results sparked a rally, leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their best days since early 2023. With gains across 10 of the 11 S&P sectors and new highs in industrials and health care, the market is demonstrating widespread strength and investor confidence.

At 13:43 GMT, Dow Jones futures are trading 39170.00, up 47.00 or +0.12%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5105.25, up 7.50 or +0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures are trading 18069.00, up 21.50 or +0.12%.

Premarket Movers and Sector Highlights

In premarket trading, the notable surge in shares of companies like Block and Carvana, driven by better-than-expected revenue and profit reports, is commanding attention. This optimism is reinforced by DraftKings’ shares jumping post an upbeat assessment from Barclays. These moves reflect a strong interest in growth stocks, particularly in technology and consumer sectors.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Market Reaction

The Federal Reserve, through Governor Christopher Waller’s recent comments, indicates a thoughtful approach to interest rate changes. The market’s scaled-back expectations for steep rate cuts, aligning more closely with the Fed’s guidance, reflect a market adapting to the central bank’s strategy. This adaptation, in light of recent inflation figures, suggests the market is preparing for a gradual shift in monetary policy.

Yield Movements and Investor Outlook

The increase in Treasury yields, with a notable rise in the 10-year yield, signals the market’s adjustment in response to the Fed’s remarks and recent inflation data. Investors are showing cautious optimism, closely monitoring the developments in interest rates and inflation indicators.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish Outlook

In the near term, the U.S. stock market looks set to continue its upward movement. This optimism is underpinned by solid corporate earnings, positive sector trends, and a market that has effectively adjusted to the Federal Reserve’s cautious monetary policy outlook. The market is likely to sustain this upward trend, backed by strong corporate health and sectors showing vigorous premarket activity and those well-positioned in the current economic context.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

On Friday, the E-mini S&P 500 Index is exhibiting an upward trend, continuing the momentum from yesterday’s impressive performance. Despite a somewhat restrained rise in the early trading hours, technically, the index faces no resistance as it hovers around record highs.

The clearest indication of selling pressure would emerge from a closing price reversal top. If the index drops below 4959.00, it will signify a shift to a minor downward trend. Additionally, a descent through 4936.50 would indicate a change in the main trend. An inability to hold above the 50-day moving average, currently at 4881.42, would signal a change to an intermediate downward trend and could mark a significant shift in investor sentiment.

