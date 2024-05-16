Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Blue Chip Dow Cash Hits 40,000 Milestone

Dow Jones Industrial Average Breaks 40,000-Point Milestone

FXEmpire.com -

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has surged past the 40,000-point level for the first time, marking its fastest 10,000-point climb. This historic milestone reflects strong quarterly results and rising expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The DJIA’s rapid ascent from 30,000 to 40,000 points took just over three years, a pace quicker than any previous 10,000-point rise.

At 15:33 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 40043.93, up 135.93 or +0.34%. The S&P 500 Index futures contract is at 5324.04, up 15.89 or +0.30% and the Nasdaq 100 Index is trading 16792.52, 50.13 or 0.30%.

Bull Market Driven by Optimism

Investor sentiment remains highly optimistic, driven by strong earnings reports and a robust rally in technology stocks, particularly those related to artificial intelligence (AI). This optimism persists despite mixed economic indicators, such as slowing retail sales and slightly easing inflation. The AI-driven rally and hopes for Federal Reserve easing have propelled all major U.S. indexes to fresh intraday record highs.

Top Performers and Laggards

Among the Dow’s 30 companies, American Express and Amazon.com have emerged as standout performers, with year-to-date gains of 29% and 22%, respectively. In contrast, Intel has struggled, down 37% due to lagging behind competitors in the AI components market. Boeing also faces challenges, with a 30% loss following safety concerns over its MAX 9 jet.

Market Sentiment and Expectations

The overall market sentiment is buoyant, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts and enthusiasm around AI. Walmart played a significant role in pushing the Dow past 40,000, with a 6% rise on strong fiscal first-quarter results. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also achieved new record highs, each rising 0.3%. The Dow has gained more than 6% in 2024, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up 11% each.

Economic Indicators and Earnings Reports

Recent economic data presents a mixed picture. Initial jobless claims slightly decreased to 222,000, while continuing claims rose to 1.794 million. Building permits fell below expectations, though housing starts showed a modest increase. Import prices jumped 0.9% in April, driven by rising food and fuel prices, indicating ongoing inflation pressures.

Market Forecast

Looking ahead, the Dow Jones is expected to maintain its upward momentum. The combination of strong corporate earnings, investor enthusiasm for AI, and anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts suggests a bullish outlook. Continued optimism and technical momentum are likely to drive further gains in the near term, reinforcing the bullish market environment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.