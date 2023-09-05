NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Bearish Response to Higher Treasury Yields, China’s Sluggish Growth

Highlights

U.S. stock futures dip as Treasury yields rise, affecting growth stocks.

China’s lagging service sector growth in August spursglobal marketconcerns.

Despite recent S&P 500 gains, Fed’s rate stance remains central to market sentiment.

U.S. Stock Indices Respond to Economic Factors

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures took a downward turn. This shift came primarily as a result of increasing Treasury yields, which had a significant impact on growth-oriented stocks. Concurrently, China’s subdued service sector growth for August further exacerbated concerns over demand within the world’s second-largest economy, thereby influencingglobal marketdynamics.

At 10:00 GMT, the blue chip Dow Futures are trading 34868.00, down 14.00 or -0.04%. Benchmark S&P 500 Futures are at 4514.25, down 7.25 or -0.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Futures are trading 15468.50, down 47.75 or -0.31%.

Yields and Their Broad Market Impacts

A prominent factor leading to this decline was the elevation in the yield of 10-year Treasury notes, which reached a notable 4.2163%. This came in anticipation of upcoming economic data releases and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Furthermore, after the Labor Day holiday, as the markets reopened, these yields experienced an ascent. This rise is especially significant as it follows last week’s key data announcements, including the pivotal U.S. jobs report. The 2-year Treasury yield wasn’t left behind, recording a surge to 4.8991%. The spike in yields invariably exerts pressure on growth stocks, a dynamic observed by the slight dip in shares of tech behemoths like Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Netflix.

China’s Economic Performance Casts a Shadow

Complementing the scenario was the slower-than-expected expansion in China’s services sector. This performance, the slowest in the past eight months, stems from sustained weak demand and the inability of stimulus measures to rejuvenate consumption rates. As a repercussion, U.S.-listed shares of significant Chinese corporations, including PDD Holdings, JD.com, Baidu, and Alibaba, experienced a decline ranging from 0.9% to 1.7%. Such a dip naturally adds to the prevailing market anxiety, especially when gauged alongside the performance of U.S. growth stocks.

Federal Reserve’s Policy Moves: A Central Concern

The broader market is closely eyeing the Federal Reserve’s upcoming moves, particularly in the realm of interest rates. Despite the S&P 500’s uptick last Friday, a surge in unemployment figures has significantly bolstered expectations of a standstill in the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes for this month. Market players are nearly certain, with a 93% consensus, that the Federal Reserve will maintain the current rates in the imminent policy session. Reflecting on these indicators and the ongoing easing of inflation, Goldman Sachs has revised its predictions, lowering the chances of a U.S. recession in the next year from 20% to 15%.

Deciphering Recent Economic Data

The market performance in the past week showcased a blend of optimism and caution. While the Dow and the Nasdaq recorded remarkable growth rates, the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data raised eyebrows. August’s unemployment rate stood at a surprising 3.8%, marking its highest in over a year, and diverging from the forecasts. This has sparked pivotal discussions among investors about the trajectory of the labor market and its intertwined relationship with inflation rates.

A Cautious Short-Term Market Forecast

Historically, September is a challenging month for equities. However, the current landscape suggests a mix of challenges and optimism. Last week, positive market momentum was evident as major indices surpassed their 50-day moving averages. In light of this, while September might bring its own set of challenges, the U.S. equity market’s upward trend may very well endure.

